ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Arterial stiffness in adolescence may drive insulin resistance in adulthood

By Regina Schaffer
healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArterial stiffness in adolescence may be a causal risk factor for hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance in young adulthood, driving risk for incident type 2 diabetes, according to research published in Hypertension. Emerging evidence among healthy adults followed for a median of 3.72 years suggests higher arterial stiffness may precede...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Inflammation in Childhood May Cause Depression, Psychosis in Adulthood

Study data showed that increased levels of infection, inflammation, and metabolic alterations frequently observed in people with depression and psychosis may be a cause rather than a consequence of these disorders. Early-life infection, inflammation, and metabolic changes may play a key role in the development of certain psychiatric disorders, according...
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Sleep-disordered breathing early in pregnancy linked to insulin resistance

Sleep disordered breathing is associated with an increase in insulin resistance but not insulin secretion during early pregnancy among women with overweight and obesity, according to a study published in Sleep. “We decided to conduct this study to better understand the association between maternal sleep disordered breathing (SDB) and glucose...
PROVIDENCE, RI
neurology.org

Central Retinal Artery Occlusion

Central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) presents with acute, unilateral, painless vision loss.1-3 Visual deficits from CRAO can be permanent or transient, as in amaurosis fugax.1 Risk factors include older age (>60 years), male gender, carotid disease, atrial fibrillation, hypercoagulable states, and cardiovascular risk factors like obesity, hypertension, smoking, and dyslipidemia.1,2 The incidence is 1.9/100,000 people.1,2 The pathogenesis is embolic, thrombogenic or vasculitic.1 Examination reveals an afferent pupillary defect with cherry red spot on fundoscopy.1,2 Differential diagnoses include anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and retinal vein occlusion.2 Timely intervention with tissue plasminogen activator may be beneficial, though this treatment is considered controversial with conflicting results and potential risk of intraparenchymal brain hemorrhage.1-3 Hyperbaric oxygen has also shown mixed results, but high-dose steroids may be useful in cases caused by a vasculitic etiology.1-3 Prognosis is typically poor for full visual recovery.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
endocrinologynetwork.com

Study Details Predictors of Arterial Stiffness in Adolescents, Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes

Results of a study examining predictors of arterial stiffness in type 1 diabetes concluded age, sex, and flow-mediated dilation were uniquely associated with increased arterial stiffness. A new study from the University of Virginia Health System is providing insight into predictors of arterial stiffness in adolescents and young adults with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Insulin Resistance#Adolescents#Mph
healio.com

20% of adults use medications that cause weight gain

One in five adults in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-2018 reported prescriptions for obesogenic medications, according to results published in Obesity. “The prevalence of obesity among adults in the U.S. has been increasing for decades. Using certain prescription medications can lead to weight gain and can hinder...
FITNESS
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Prolonged TV time linked to VTE risk; frequent breaks, physical activity recommended

According to a meta-analysis of three studies, prolonged TV viewing was associated with elevated risk for venous thromboembolism, independent of traditional risk factors, including age, sex, BMI and physical activity. In the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the researchers wrote that factors associated with prolonged TV viewing such as increased...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Nature.com

Aortic-intima-resident macrophages are guardians of arterial health

Nature Cardiovascular Research volumeÂ 1,Â pages 4"“5 (2022)Cite this article. Aortic-intima-resident macrophages (MACAIRs) share the vessel luminal lining with endothelial cells in areas of turbulent flow and protrude into the arterial blood stream to clean the inner arterial surface via phagocytosis, shield nearby endothelial cells from activation by thrombin and prevent microthrombus formation.
SCIENCE
healio.com

Mirikizumab reduces disease severity in Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis

Mirikizumab correlated with a greater reduction in disease severity among patients with ulcerative colitis and moderate to severe Crohn’s disease, according to a poster presentation at the Crohn’s and Colitis Congress. “Mirikizumab, an anti-IL-23p19 inhibitor, has demonstrated efficacy in patients with ulcerative colitis and moderately to severely active...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Skin, soft tissue infection treatments differ by race

Implicit racial bias could play a part in antibiotics prescribed for skin and soft tissue infections, according to a research letter published in JAMA Network Open. “While emergent data suggest that racial differences and disparities in medical therapy exist for common other health conditions like diabetes and hypertension, racial differences have not been previously investigated in antibiotic choice for infections like [skin and soft tissue infections (SSTI)],” Alysse G. Wurcel, MD, MS, assistant professor in the department of medicine’s division of geographic medicine and infectious diseases at Tufts Medical Center and the study’s first author, told Healio.
HEALTH
KARK

Celebrating a century of diabetes care with insulin

(Baptist Health) – One hundred years ago, 14-year-old Leonard Thompson, in Toronto, became the first person ever to survive the death sentence that type 1 diabetes had always been. An injection of insulin—a brand-new treatment at the time—lowered the boy’s sky-high blood sugar level. That became a shot of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
healio.com

Anxiety elevates cardiometabolic risk over time in men

Higher levels of anxiety were linked to increases in cardiometabolic risk biomarkers over time in men, researchers reported in the Journal of the American Heart Association. “While the participants were primarily white men, our findings indicate higher levels of anxiousness or worry among men are linked to biological processes that may give rise to heart disease and metabolic conditions, and these associations may be present much earlier in life than is commonly appreciated — potentially during childhood or young adulthood,” Lewina Lee, PhD, assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine and an investigator and clinical psychologist at the National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Boston, said in a press release.
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Signs of Diabetic Foot Symptoms You Should Know

People living with diabetes know that the disease affects a lot more than just their blood sugar levels. This is especially true when it comes to your feet, since people who have diabetes are more prone to foot problems. That’s because having too much glucose (which is sugar) in your blood for a long time can trigger them, along with other serious complications, according to Medline Plus. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to signs of diabetic foot symptoms. Below, a roundup of some of things you should look for that could possibly be associated with diabetic foot, but...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy