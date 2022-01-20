Arterial stiffness in adolescence may drive insulin resistance in adulthood

Central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) presents with acute, unilateral, painless vision loss.1-3 Visual deficits from CRAO can be permanent or transient, as in amaurosis fugax.1 Risk factors include older age (>60 years), male gender, carotid disease, atrial fibrillation, hypercoagulable states, and cardiovascular risk factors like obesity, hypertension, smoking, and dyslipidemia.1,2 The incidence is 1.9/100,000 people.1,2 The pathogenesis is embolic, thrombogenic or vasculitic.1 Examination reveals an afferent pupillary defect with cherry red spot on fundoscopy.1,2 Differential diagnoses include anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and retinal vein occlusion.2 Timely intervention with tissue plasminogen activator may be beneficial, though this treatment is considered controversial with conflicting results and potential risk of intraparenchymal brain hemorrhage.1-3 Hyperbaric oxygen has also shown mixed results, but high-dose steroids may be useful in cases caused by a vasculitic etiology.1-3 Prognosis is typically poor for full visual recovery.1.
