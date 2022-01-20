ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey’s central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite . By contrast, many other to control surging prices.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even though economists say raising them is the way to tame soaring prices.

Erdogan has turned to unconventional measures to halt the instead of raising interest rates. The measures include a program that encourages people to keep their savings in lira through guarantees to compensate losses from the decline of the Turkish currency. Economists warn the system could put an extra burden on the treasury.

The lira, which lost around 45% of its value against the dollar last year, strengthened slightly against the U.S. currency following Thursday’s interest rate decision.

Inflation in Turkey surged 36% last month — reaching a 19-year high and leaving many in the country of nearly 84 million struggling to buy food and other basic goods.

Related
The Independent

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.Sir Charlie Bean, who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.If I was on the MPC, I would have been in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF cuts world growth forecast due to omicron, other woes

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic...
BUSINESS
The Independent

World Bank blames Lebanon's rulers for economic meltdown

The World Bank accused Lebanon’s political class of orchestrating the country's economic collapse, warning in a report released Tuesday that the meltdown is a long-term threat to the small Mideast nation. The World Bank's Lebanon Economic Monitor showed the country's gross domestic product plummeted from close to $52 billion in 2019 to a projected $21.8 billion in 2021, marking a more than 58% contraction. That's the biggest contraction of the 193 countries listed by the publication.“Lebanon’s deliberate depression is orchestrated by the country’s elite” that has long controlled the country, said the report, titled, “The Great Denial.”The meltdown began...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK growth outlook cut as Omicron and supply chain troubles bite, says IMF

UK growth will be held back this year by disruption caused by spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing supply chain crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF has downgraded its UK growth forecast for 2022 to 4.7%, from the 5% predicted in October.It also slashed the global growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4% from 4.9% as the twin threats have also hit economies across the world, while it warned that soaring inflation will last for longer than first predicted.The IMF said: “The global economy is entering 2022...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nigeria's central bank keeps rates steady, cites 'fragile' recovery

ABUJA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.5% on Tuesday to help a fragile economic recovery, Governor Godwin Emefiele said. Emefiele said all 10 members of the monetary policy committee voted to hold rates, marking the ninth decision to hold since the...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

US Stocks Brace in Anticipation of Rise in Fed Interest Rates from Central Bank’s Imminent Meetings This Week

There is widespread belief that the Fed will hike interest rates at its upcoming meeting, even as tech stocks underperformed last week. The US Federal Reserve looks set to provide specifics on interest rates this week, possibly putting an end to all the speculation in recent times. Since speculation on interest rates began, US stocks have not performed as favorably as shareholders expect. Last Friday, stocks closed out their worst week in well over a year. The underperformance seen mostly came from the tech and consumer discretionary space.
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

Inflation hits 3.5%, but one high number won't budge the Reserve Bank on interest rates

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the three months to December, bringing inflation for the full 2021 year to 3.5%. This is above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s medium-term target range of 2-3% inflation. It will excite speculation about the central bank lifting interest rates far sooner than 2024, as the bank’s governor Philip Lowe suggested was most likely in 2020. But don’t expect Lowe and the Reserve Bank’s board to be spooked into a rate rise so easily. Central banks like a little inflation but not too much. History shows prices either falling or increasing too rapidly are bad for an...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Global Stocks End Mixed After China Cuts Interest Rates

Stocks around the world were mixed after China cut interest rates in a bid to support its slowing economy. U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday Monday and trading activity globally was light. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 closed 0.7% higher. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.7% and Korea’s Kospi Index slid 1.1%.
STOCKS
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Central Bank Cuts One-Year MLF Rate by More-Than-Expected 10 Bps

(Yicai Global) Jan. 17 -- China’s central bank has slashed the rate of its one-year medium-term lending facility by a higher-than expected 0.1 percentage point in the first rate cut since April 2020, releasing CNY700 billion (USD110.3 billion) of liquidity into the interbank system to underpin economic growth. The...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

China cuts key interest rates for first time since April 2020

China's People’s Bank of China cut key interest rates for the first time since the peak of the pandemic in 2020 responding to the property-market crisis and slowing economy. The People’s Bank of China cut the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 bps to 2.85%. The bank also slashed the rate on the seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by 10bps to 2.1%.
BUSINESS
Metro International

China’s economy loses steam as COVID-19 erupts, central bank cuts rates

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump helped by robust exports but the pace slowed further in the fourth quarter off the back of weak consumption and a property downturn, pointing to the need for more policy support. Growth in the October-December quarter hit a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

China cuts interest rates as economic growth slows

China has unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the first time in almost two years as official figures showed its economic growth had slowed. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4% for the last three months of 2021 from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That...
RETAIL
