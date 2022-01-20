ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drink Culture Doesn’t Have a “Foodie.” Here’s Why.

By Danny Chau
Punch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term is now the food world’s most universally maligned, but is not having an equivalent worse?. In 1980, the longtime New York Magazine food critic Gael Greene visited Paris to experience for herself a new restaurant movement spearheaded by a band of 20-something chefs who sought to sidestep the pretentiousness...

