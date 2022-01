Clint is one of the first heroes with whom Mobile Legends started its journey. He got through various changes in his Hero Model as well as his skills got so many different versions throughout these years in Land of Dawn. In the recent patch 1.6.42, Clint got a nerf, the base damage of his first skill Quick Draw got lowered and the cooldown of his second skill Trapping Recoil increased. But if we look back to the previous patch 1.6.26, he got a huge buff in basic attack damage. This buff overshadowed the latest nerf and made him a popular pick again even in the mythic lobby. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to dominate every game with Clint.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO