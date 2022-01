Countless parents and caregivers are sharing sighs of relief now that their children over 5 years old can receive Covid-19 vaccinations. The news of the vaccine’s approval and availability offers even more protection for families against this life-threatening virus. But, inevitably, it’s also prompted more questions about when children under 5 may get vaccinated. And the short answer is: soon. Trials and testing are currently underway, and signs are pointing to fruitful updates coming in early 2022.

