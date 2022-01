MAHWAH, NJ - Putting in play a long-term leadership strategy, Inserra Supermarkets, the operator of 22 Shoprite stores and two Price Rite Marketplaces in New Jersey and New York, has added a new leader to its team. Effective immediately, Jim Dorey has been appointed Senior Vice President, eventually transitioning to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer after the retirement of Ron Onorato within the next two years. As Dorey takes over this new role, Kevin McDonnell has been selected to lead the Price Rite team.

