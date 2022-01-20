ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Lepow Z1 Pro 15.6" 1080p Portable Monitor w/ USB Type-C, HDMI $159.99

By Pankaj
techbargains.com
 3 days ago

Prime Savings. Amazon has the Lepow Z1 Pro 15.6" 1080p Portable Monitor w/ USB Type-C, HDMI for...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

Echo Glow – Multicolor smart lamp with Amazon Alexa support Rating: 4 Stars A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.99 Buy from B&H $29.99 First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. The company has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $100

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 just got surprising price cuts

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $189.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon had an incredible sale on Apple’s AirPods earlier this month. How good were the AirPods deals on Amazon, you ask? Every model including hot new AirPods Pro with MagSafe and AirPods Max were on sale at the lowest prices in months. In fact, Amazon’s AirPods Pro...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdmi#1080p#Usb#Playstation 4#Clip Coupon#Xbox Ps4 Switches
SPY

Comparing the 5 Best Ring Video Doorbells Available in 2022

The Ring brand has become to video doorbells what Kleenex is to tissues or Ziplock is to plastic bags — you see a video doorbell and automatically think “Oh, there’s a Ring Video Doorbell.” When a brand becomes the recognized noun for a product, you know it’s a quality product. Ring Video Doorbells are rather impressive. They can stream and record video in HD and have two-way talk so you can talk to whoever is at your door. Some Ring Video Doorbells have package alerts to notify you when your packages arrive, and others have head-to-toe video so you can continue...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Mooka 100" Portable Projector Screen w/ Tripods $61.19

Amazon has the Mooka 100" Portable Projector Screen w/ Tripods for a low $61.19 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon (Exp 1/16). This is originally $129.99, so you save $68 off list price. Made of premium polyester & spandex material. Projector screen supports 3D, 1080P, 4K and FHD image, bring you...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

UGREEN USB-C Hub: 6-in-1 solution for enhancing your productivity

UGREEN 6-in-1 USB C Hub which generally retails for $25.99 is now available at a discounted price of $17.28 with a coupon(30CHUB4K) only at Amazon US. Also, an additional 5% discount coupon is available as a page clip-on. WHERE TO BUY. UGREEN 6-in-1 USB C Hub at $17.28 @Amazon US.
ELECTRONICS
inavateonthenet.net

Marshall launches CV605-U3 USB-C PTZ camera

Marshall Electronics has introduced its USB-based CV605-U3 PTZ cameras with USB-C, IP (Ethernet) and HDMI connectivity. The CV605-U3 PTZ camera offers output options for USB-C and IP for video conference, collaboration and streaming. The camera is certified by Zoom and can operate within a Zoom Room infrastructure. Including a wide-angle...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
golfmonthly.com

PRGR Portable Launch Monitor Review

Launch monitors are becoming much more affordable now and I was thrilled to be able to try one of the cheapest and best portable launch monitors on the market, the PRGR Portable Launch Monitor. This is the newest version of the launch monitor which uses a higher quality, dual doppler...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Giissmo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub $9.85

Amazon has the Giissmo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for a low $9.85 after Coupon Code: "6NEVJV9W" (Exp 1/30). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $16.99, so you save 42% off list price. Deliver crystal clear 4K video with high resolution up to 3840x2160p/30Hz. USB 3.0 high...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W USB-C & USB-A GaN Wall Charger $26.34

Amazon has the Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W USB-C & USB-A GaN Wall Charger for a low $26.34 Free Shipping. Save 34% off the $39.99 list price and is about $6 cheaper than black color. Over 7400 Amazon user reviews with a 4.8/5 star rating. The USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 Port...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

BEBIRD D3 Pro 1080p Ear Wax Removal Otoscope $43.44

Amazon has the BEBIRD D3 Pro 1080p Ear Wax Removal Otoscope for a low $43.44 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "40R8CULF" (Exp 1/21). This is originally $78.99, so you save 45% off list price. Kid friendly ear wax remover; Artistic munchkin shape. Giraffe storage case holds 8...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Tenvis 1080P Webcam w/ Tripod $15.99

Amazon has the Tenvis 1080P Webcam w/ Tripod for a low $15.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "152141UD" (Exp 1/30). This is originally $39.99, so you save 60% off list price. 1080p webcam delivers a crystal clear image and video. Advanced H2.64 video compression technology. Built-in microphone...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Rode VideoMic GO II adds USB-C to vlogger-favorite microphone

Not for nothing has Rode’s VideoMic GO become a popular favorite among bloggers, podcasters, and others looking for decent audio quality without a wild price tag. Compact, affordable, and flexible, it plays just as nicely with a smartphone as it does a camera or a laptop. Now, it’s getting an upgrade courtesy of some features Rode borrowed from more expensive models like the VideoMic NTG.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Comix C33 1080P Webcam w/ Mic $13.98

Amazon has the Comix C33 1080p Webcam w/ Mic for a low $13.98 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "9LIFFCYY" (Exp 1/31). This is originally $27.97, so you save 50% off list price. 1/4" CMOS digital image sensor, 1080p-resolution. Automatic brightness and color correction. Built-in superior noise-reducing microphone. Usb 2.0 plug...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

UGREEN 100W USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger $53.83

Amazon has the UGREEN 100W USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger for a low $53.83 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "129GQDUM" (Exp 1/30). This is originally $79.99, so you save 32% off list price. 100W Max Power Delivery; 3x USB-C, 1x USB-A ports. GaN Charging Technology; Foldable plug.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Here are the most interesting USB-C accessories from CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. A host of new USB-C accessories that were on display at CES 2022 indicate that the data-and-charging tech may be about to reach its potential after arriving seven years ago. USB-C...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Satechi Dual USB-C Car Charger with 40W Output

With 40W total output, the Satechi dual USB-C car charger quickly charges two mobile devices at the same time. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The USB-C car charger delivers a compact and sleek design, and the streamlined contours and brushed aluminum finish show off a smooth modern look that complements to nearly any car interior.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy