Lepow Z1 Pro 15.6" 1080p Portable Monitor w/ USB Type-C, HDMI $159.99

Echo Glow – Multicolor smart lamp with Amazon Alexa support
Rating: 4 Stars
A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.
