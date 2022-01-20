ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks open higher on Wall St; American reports steep loss

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday, recovering some of their day-earlier losses. The S&P 500 is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq is up 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4%. Investors shrugged off news that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months last week as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market. American Airlines fell 1.9% after reporting a $931 million loss for the fourth quarter. Travelers Companies reported strong fourth-quarter results. Treasury yields fell.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story appears below.

Global stocks were mixed Thursday after China cut interest rates and President Joe Biden said “we’re not there yet” on lowering punitive tariffs on Chinese goods.

London and Tokyo gained while Shanghai and Frankfurt declined.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1% on Wednesday.

The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world’s second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real estate developers.

“The question remains whether banks will respond by increasing lending,” Iris Pang of ING said in a report. Amid uncertainty about heavily indebted developers, Pang said, “banks will be picky about who they lend to.”

Biden said Wednesday it was uncertain when his administration could lift tariffs imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, on Chinese imports beginning in 2018 in a fight over technology and trade. The two sides signed a preliminary deal in January 2019.

“I’d like to be able to be in a position where I could say they’re meeting the commitments,” Biden said at a news conference. “But we’re not there yet.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.1% to 7,602.94 while Frankfurt’s DAX shed less than 0.1% to 15,802.96. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2% to 7,157.90.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.3% higher.

On Wednesday, the Dow retreated 1% on Wednesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.4%.

Apple shed 2.1% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.2%. The technology sector of the S&P 500 has fallen more than 8% this year.

The market “succumbed to renewed fears of inflation/Fed tightening,” Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,555.06 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 3.4% to 24,952.35.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.1% to 27,772.93 after December exports rose 17.5% over a year earlier. Growth in auto exports accelerated to 17.5% from November’s 4.1%.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.7% to 2,862.68 while Sydney’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,342.40.

India’s Sensex lost 1.4% to 59,235.17. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Investors have been wary since Fed officials said in mid-December plans to wind down bond purchases and other stimulus would be accelerated due to the spike in U.S. inflation to a four-decade high.

Late Tuesday, investors were pricing in a better than 86% probability the Fed will raise short-term rates at its March meeting, according to CME Group. That is up from 47% a month ago.

On Wednesday, Biden called on the Fed to do more to fight inflation.

“Given the strength of our economy, and the pace of recent price increases, it’s important to recalibrate the support that is now necessary,” Biden said.

Investors are watching the latest round of corporate earnings for indications inflation might be cutting into profits.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 42 cents to $85.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 62 cents to $87.82 per barrel in London.

The dollar edged up to 114.31 yen from Wednesday’s 114.25 yen. The euro gained to $1.1356 from $1.1351.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MarketWatch

Dow erases 1,100-point plunge to end higher as stocks see historic intraday reversal

Stocks rose Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average erasing a loss of around 1,115 points to end in positive territory as major indexes scored sharp intraday reversals. The Dow ended with a gain of around 99 points, or 0.3%, near 34,365 after dropping 3.3% at its session low. The S&P 500 finished 0.3% higher near 4,410, after declining 4% at its session low. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.6% near 13,855 after erasing a drop of 4.9%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Technology Stocks#Stock#Ap#Americans#American Airlines#Travelers Companies#Treasury#Chinese
KION News Channel 5/46

Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The post Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points appeared first on KION546.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Nvidia
Country
India
WGN News

Stocks open lower as a bout of market volatility continues

Stocks are opening sharply lower again on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after a wild roller-coaster ride that erased an intraday plunge. Big technology stocks like Apple were leading the losses. The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal […]
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices.
BUSINESS
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy