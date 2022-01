Dustin Wolf and the Stockton Heat were put to the challenge for the second night in a row against the Henderson Silver Knights. After a solid team win on Friday night, the Heat were looking to keep the momentum flowing and bring it into their game on Saturday. While they put up another great effort, they came up short by a final score of 4-3. The game-winner came in overtime so at least they get a point out of it and take three out of a possible four points on the weekend.

