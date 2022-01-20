ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Snow Removal 'Must Haves' That Make the Process Less Stressful

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to get that fuzzy feeling back...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Petersburg Pilot

Removing lots and lots of snow

Leaving his warm house and family behind at 2:30 a.m., during winter months in order to plow snow can be downright taxing for Martin Odegaard. The Public Works (PW) foreman lives out on Cabin Creek, and he's no stranger to putting chains on his pickup just to make it to work. Recently, it took him a half hour to complete the three-mile drive, no joke.
POLITICS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Take advantage of snow days and weekends this winter with these must-haves

Some of my fondest memories from when I was a kid come from snow days from school. Getting up early and turning on the news to watch the list of schools at the bottom of the screen. Do we have a one-hour delay? two-hour delay? Are we off? Every time my district would pop up with “CLOSED” it would be like a mini Christmas morning.
SHOPPING
twincitieslive.com

Fashion Must Haves for 2022

The beginning of the year is the perfect time to clean out your closet. Stylist Amy Seeman shares her guide for all the pieces that you should be keeping for the new year. A Knit Set (an elevated version of a sweat set) A Sheer Turtleneck. For more style inspiration,...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Removal#Snow Fall#Buzz60
Tidewater News

Making Your Move To A New House Stress Free

Whether you are moving to the other side of town or to another state, the event can be stressful and exhausting. After all, you are packing up everything you own and relocating it to another house. More than that, you are re-establishing your daily life in a new and unfamiliar location. While you can expect to feel an element of stress during your move, you can minimize that stress by following a few thoughtful steps.
INDUSTRY
SPY

The Best Hand Warmers Are the Simple Cold Weather Hack Your Fingers Have Been Waiting For

Here at SPY.com, we love hand warmers. There’s just something so satisfying about putting a little ball of heat right in the palm of your hands on a cold winter day. We’ve tested a lot of products to bring you only the best hand warmers for every possible situation, and we’re confident we’ve selected some excellent products. In freezing cold temperatures, your extremities have to work extra hard to stay warm. Our feet, head and arms all lose heat more quickly than our core, and so we have to work extra hard to avoid heat loss on extra-cold days. Wearing thermal...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
SPY

Keep Rainy Day Blues Away With These 21 Rain Boots for Men

When you’re caught in a sudden rainstorm, even the best rain jacket or umbrella won’t save you from wet, soggy feet. And wet soggy feet might not ruin your shoes, but they’ll definitely ruin your day. That’s why it’s a good idea to invest in a quality pair of rain boots for those days when you know that a serious storm is coming. An extremely valuable tool for those in metropolitan areas, rain boots will keep your feet high and dry, away from the torrents of water that have a tendency to pool and clog the streets. But more than just...
APPAREL
SPY

Switch to a Bed With Built-in Storage and Make the Most of the Space in Your Bedroom

Intelligent use of the space in your bedroom can be the difference between enjoying a room that is well organized and relaxing, and having to endure a room that feels cluttered and uncomfortably busy. By opting for a platform bed with storage space built-in, you’ll be able to make the most of the room under and around your mattress which is usually taken up by the bed frame alone. When it comes to choosing the best platform bed with storage for you, it’s worth considering what style is going to be best suited to your individual needs. For example, are you...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Hydroponic Gardens Mean Never Killing Another Plant Again

Hydroponic gardening may sound fancy and complicated, but it’s actually its simplicity that makes it so popular with at-home gardeners. Unlike the traditional style of gardening which you’re probably more familiar with, hydroponics grows plants in water rather than soil. It may not be obvious why this small change makes such a big difference, but it does. This is especially true for anyone wanting a faster, easier and more space-efficient way to grow plants at home. Do you have a history of killing plants that were supposed to be easy to maintain? We’re not here to judge. Read on to discover...
GARDENING
HuffingtonPost

All The Products You Need To Make Snow Removal Less Stressful

Whether you live in a city that gets snow on a regular basis in winter or one that seemingly shuts down with less than an inch (looking at my fellow Georgia natives), I think we can all agree that dealing with the aftermath of a snow day anywhere is pretty frustrating.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy