Teenage phenom Akshay Bhatia, 19, becomes third-youngest player to win on Korn Ferry Tour

Will Zalatoris did the math, and he was stumped. He’s one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, he was playing one of the shortest courses — and he shot one of the most average scores, a one-under 71 at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday. “I was frustrated with my attitude yesterday,” he said. “I thought that I was trying to shoot a number on a golf course that I knew I could eat up with my distance, and shooting one-under, two birdies, was pretty disappointing. I hit bad drives on all the par-5s and I hit 10 greens yesterday on a 7,000-yard golf course, and with my distance, I mean, I never do that. So I knew that was a little bit of mental rust of making sure that I wasn’t short-sided and veering away from some flags that normally I would be taking on, and today just I had a lot of great numbers and I picked the line that Josh Gregory told me that I love — he said, if you want to shoot 64 you got to be willing to shoot 74 — and obviously I clipped it today.” Obviously. Here are three things you need to know after Friday’s second round of the American Express, played at La Quinta, the Pete Dye Stadium Course and the Nicklaus Tournament Course, in La Quinta, Calif.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO