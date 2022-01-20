ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage phenom Akshay Bhatia, 19, becomes third-youngest player to win on Korn Ferry Tour

By Zephyr Melton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkshay Bhatia was a teenage phenom in the golf world, bypassed college to turn pro at 17 and then had one of the worst seasons of his young golf life. “I struggled mentally, I missed every cut,” he said Wednesday. “I had a lot of people expecting me to play well...

