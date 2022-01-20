ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Team USA unveils Olympic opening ceremony uniforms by Ralph Lauren

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBWce_0dr2hB4I00

NEW YORK (AP) — Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.

The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes — all without the use of a battery or wired technology.

The assist by a company called Skyscrape follows battery-powered cooling and heating tech the company used for some previous looks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Bobsledder Aja Evans, a bronze medalist at Sochi and an alternate this time around, was pleased with the new gear that she modeled for media at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Soho downtown.

Team USA will wear buffalo plaid uniforms by Ralph Lauren in closing ceremony

“This is my favorite look,” said the three-time Olympian, who didn’t medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. “It feels good and can go from indoor to outdoor.”

Female athletes will parade Feb. 4 at the start of the games in China wearing red boots and red fleece pants with predominantly navy jackets. The men’s looks are mostly white. Both will be wearing navy knit beanies, and both get the large bonus pouch on the front of their jackets to go with roomy side pockets and graphic touches on sleeves.

Ralph Lauren went with navy for their gloves, and all athletes will be provided with masks to help guard against COVID-19. Team USA’s paralympians will receive the same gear. The uniforms were made in the U.S. The team’s closing ceremony looks in a buffalo plaid design were unveiled in October.

Evans, who competes in two-person bobsled, wasn’t particularly nervous about soon heading to China while the omicron variant still poses challenges. The host country has severely restricted spectators and taken other precautions.

“We test every other day within the sport of bobsled and when we get to Beijing, we’ll be testing every single day,” she said.

The 33-year-old Evans said she’ll miss the camaraderie of Olympic Village life, exchanging Olympic pins, meeting fellow athletes from all over the world and attending events in other sports.

Olympic athletes urged not to criticize China

“This Olympic Village life will be a lot different than my previous Olympic Games. I know that, you know, with the COVID restrictions, there won’t be as much interacting and mingling or even going to other events. That’s going to be a bit disappointing and unfortunate. But the fact that the Olympic Games are going on is a blessing,” she said.

Evans, from the south side of Chicago, grew up in track and field with Olympic hopes. At the urging of a college coach, she switched to bobsled after graduation. Though she lives in Atlanta, she returns to Chicago often to encourage other kids like her to reach for their dreams.

Vonetta Flowers is another reason Evans turned to bobsled. At the 2002 Winter Olympics, Flowers and driver Jill Bakken won the gold medal in the two-woman event. Flowers became the first African American woman to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.

“My journey through sports has shown me that my purpose is to help continue to inspire young women and children,” said Evans, who is one of many African American athletes now in the sport. “I go back home and talk to the kids where I sat in those same seats in the Chicago public school system, and to see someone like myself who looks exactly like them have an Olympic medal in a Winter Olympic sport just shows you that it’s possible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

What would you do with $30,000 of extra meat?

Andrew Neva, owner of Northwest Meat Company in Chicago, has a stockpile of $30,000 worth of meat in his business’s freezer. He joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to discuss the service industry, food prices, meat, and much more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
WGN Radio

Meet the teen pilot who became the youngest woman to circle the globe solo

19-year-old Zara Rutherford joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News all the way from Belgium to describe her experience in the skies as she became the youngest female to fly around the world solo. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Aja Evans
WGN Radio

Would you fight a bear to save your dogs? Meet the guy who did

Florida resident Walter Hickox Jr. joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how he fought a bear on his front porch to protect his dogs. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

How long can you wear the same mask?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on misinformation about a new COVID variant, the developing technology that sense how well your face mask fits, and answered questions from listeners. If you have a question […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Team Usa#Beijing Olympics#Ap#Navy#Skyscrape#Bobsledder#Polo Ralph Lauren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy