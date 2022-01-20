George Cooper: Plymouth Argyle defender out for season with knee injury

Graham Potter will miss Brighton’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Sunday but has been hailed as one of the best managers in the business by assistant Billy Reid.Reid will take charge of the Seagulls at the King Power Stadium after Potter returned a positive test for coronavirus on Friday.Potter’s absence could be a blow for Brighton who have attracted plenty of plaudits for their performances under the 46-year-old over the past couple of years.The manager’s stock has risen considerably and Albion head into the weekend ninth in the Premier League table following just four defeats so far this...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO