George Cooper: Plymouth Argyle defender out for season with knee injury

Brentford striker Ivan Toney refused to drone on about excuses after their stop-start defeat by Wolves There were bizarre scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch for almost 20 minutes while a drone hovered above.The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off to allow play to get back under way, and Joao Moutinho put Wolves ahead before Toney equalised.But Ruben Neves brought the Bees crashing back down to earth as his late strike condemned them to a 2-1 loss, their sixth defeat in seven matches.“It was a tough one to take,” said Toney. “I...
