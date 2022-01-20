ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

George Cooper: Plymouth Argyle defender out for season with knee injury

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlymouth Argyle defender George Cooper will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a second knee operation. Cooper, 25, had surgery in January 2021 and made a brief...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Foxes fixed on bouncing back quickly after Spurs shock – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall insists Leicester can use their late collapse against Tottenham as inspiration.The midfielder admits morale was low after they conceded two quickfire Steven Bergwijn goals in stoppage time to lose 3-2 on Wednesday.The Foxes next host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and are aiming to reduce the 10-point gap to the top seven.Defeat by Spurs hit their hopes of mounting a European challenge but Dewsbury-Hall believes they can use it to their advantage.He told the club’s official website: “I’ve never experienced anything like that but, of course, hopefully I won’t experience anything like that again. That’s football,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: Emotions got better of me at end of Wolves defeat

Thomas Frank admitted his emotions got the better of him after he was sent off at the final whistle of Brentford’s bizarre Premier League defeat to Wolves. The Bees were beaten 2-1 in a match dogged by delays including a 20-minute stoppage for a drone flying overhead.There were crazy scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch while the drone hovered above.The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off to allow play to get back under way, and Joao Moutinho put Wolves ahead before Ivan Toney equalised.But Ruben Neves brought the Bees crashing back down...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Galloway
Person
Steven Schumacher
The Independent

Eddie Howe hails ‘heroic effort’ as Newcastle grab lifeline with win at Leeds

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described his side’s 1-0 win at Leeds as a “heroic effort” after it lifted them closer to Premier League safety.Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick stunned the home crowd at a sold-out Elland Road and secured Newcastle just their second win of the season.Howe’s players ran themselves into the ground to keep rejuvenated Leeds at bay and climbed to within a point of fourth-bottom Norwich with a game in hand.Howe said: “To a man, everybody really contributed to that win today. There was incredible intensity in the game and there always is when you play Leeds.“We had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter one of the best managers in the game, says Brighton assistant Billy Reid

Graham Potter will miss Brighton’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Sunday but has been hailed as one of the best managers in the business by assistant Billy Reid.Reid will take charge of the Seagulls at the King Power Stadium after Potter returned a positive test for coronavirus on Friday.Potter’s absence could be a blow for Brighton who have attracted plenty of plaudits for their performances under the 46-year-old over the past couple of years.The manager’s stock has risen considerably and Albion head into the weekend ninth in the Premier League table following just four defeats so far this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stoppages were no excuse for Brentford defeat – Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney refused to drone on about excuses after their stop-start defeat by Wolves There were bizarre scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch for almost 20 minutes while a drone hovered above.The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off to allow play to get back under way, and Joao Moutinho put Wolves ahead before Toney equalised.But Ruben Neves brought the Bees crashing back down to earth as his late strike condemned them to a 2-1 loss, their sixth defeat in seven matches.“It was a tough one to take,” said Toney. “I...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plymouth#League One#Wigan
The Independent

Brentford vs Wolves: Rogue drone halts Premier League match and forces players off field

A rogue drone circling the Brentford Community Stadium forced the Premier League club’s match with Wolves to be suspended as officials called the players off the pitch. Play between Brentford and Wolves had to be halted twice in a bizarre first half. First, a sickening clash of heads between Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry which left both bleeding heavily resulted in a lengthy stoppage and the use of concussion substitutes.Then the match, which was 0-0 at the time, was paused half an hour into the 3pm kick-off in West London, and the players had to leave the field...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy