He’s still under 40, but Jonah Hill has already had the kind of career that most legendary comedians would kill for. Since emerging in the mid-2000s as a player in some of Judd Apatow’s early hits, Hill has proven that he can carry comedies all by himself, and he’s also dipped his toe into the world of drama with plenty of success. In the past 10 years, Hill has firmly cemented himself as one of the grfeat movie performers of the modern era. He’s almost never bad, and he can often be the best part of every scene he’s in, whether he’s in one scene or the movie’s main character. Jonah Hill has made plenty of forgettable movies, but he’s also given some truly great performances in excellent movies.

