Late last year, wireless guru and fellow BCStrategies colleague Michael Finneran wrote a follow-up piece to a post I had written titled “Wireless Networking for the Metaverse.” In the post, he asks several pertinent questions about the metaverse and its networking requirements. While it is impossible to answer this question fully, as we don’t even know what the metaverse will become, I will attempt to address what we do know and provide some insight on the needs of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), as they apply to networking infrastructure.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO