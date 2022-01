Square Enix just announced that Kingdom Hearts is headed to the Nintendo Switch on February 10. The games will be cloud-based and can either be bought in one big bundle worth $90 or individually. At the time of writing this article, Nintendo currently has their bundle pre-order price marked down to $72. With that in mind, this might be the best time to snag it. For those who are unfamiliar with the series and just want to check it out, demos for all three titles are now available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO