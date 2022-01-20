Jim Bianco: Is the World Collapsing?

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Italian luxury fashion house Prada and sportswear giant Adidas partnered to launch a new non-fungible token (NFT) project built on the Polygon (MATIC) network. The project is set to bring together participants across fashion, design, and crypto to co-create a large-scale digital artwork inspired by the physical Re-Nylon collection, they said, adding that they're collaborating with digital artist Zach Lieberman. Proceeds from the NFT sales will be donated to charity and allocated to the artist and community creators.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO