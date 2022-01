Robert Costa, who has been national political reporter at The Washington Post and was host of PBS’s Washington Week, is joining CBS News as chief election and campaign correspondent. Costa will join the CBS News Washington bureau on Feb. 13, and will report for broadcast, streaming and digital platforms. The announcement is a significant hire for CBS News, as Costa is among the most prominent political journalists. Costa and Bob Woodward co-authored Peril, about the final year of Donald Trump’s presidency and the early tenure of Joe Biden. Costa has been a national political reporter at the Post since January, 2014. Although...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO