U.S. Insurers Could Spend Millions for Ivermectin Rx for COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Insurers could prevent substantial waste by restricting prescription coverage for inappropriate use of ivermectin for COVID-19, according to a research letter published online Jan. 13 in the Journal of the American Medical Association....

