100-Plus Millionaires Call for Wealth Taxes on the World's Richest: 'Tax Us Now'

More Mass. taxpayers could be impacted by so-called ‘millionaires tax’. Far more than nearly 20,000 taxpayers will eventually feel the pinch from the proposed surcharge on higher earners that will go before Massachusetts voters in November. That’s the word from the Pioneer Institute, which issued a report on Tuesday taking issue with figures used by the state Department of Revenue that purportedly show the impact of the tax surcharge, also known as the “millionaires tax.” Pioneer, a libertarian-leaning think tank, says as many as nearly 65,000 taxpayers in the state could be affected at some point over a nine-year period if voters approve the extra 4 percentage point surcharge on annual earnings over $1 million, on top of the existing 5 percent income tax. The issue, according to Pioneer, is that the widely cited DOR number is based on how many taxpayers would be affected in any given year. Pioneer argues that many affected taxpayers would be retirees and small-business owners that would pay the tax as a one-time event, such as the sale of a business or real estate, as opposed to earning more than $1 million every year. — JON CHESTO.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO