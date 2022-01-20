ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100-Plus Millionaires Call for Wealth Taxes on the World's Richest: 'Tax Us Now'

By Amanda Breen
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to bridge the widening wealth gap, some of the world's richest citizens are requesting that governments across the globe raise taxes on ultra-wealthy individuals. The call to action was published this week as an open letter signed by 102 millionaires who share a belief that the current international...

