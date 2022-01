More than 100 millionaires and billionaires are asking governments around the world to raise their taxes to help combat the wealth gap between rich and poor.An open letter signed by 102 of the super-rich called for fairer taxes so trust can be restored in politics, and said the money raised could also help pay for the Covid recovery. In the letter, signatories including Disney heiress Abigail Disney and early Amazon investor Nick Hanauer admitted the current system is rigged in their favour. They wrote: “Few if any of us can honestly say that we pay our fair share.” Members of...

