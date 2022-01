Chicago-based artist T Baby is making a name for himself coming into the 2022 music scene. With his heart set on crafting his debut album, it’s evident that this will be his most fruitful year to date. The anticipated record is a stunning introduction for the artist who committed to making each record as unique as its predecessor. In addition to refining his flow and skills on the mic, you can expect a genuinely kaleidoscopic mosaic of sounds and influences, in an appendix to one of the most promising and highly anticipated releases we’ll hear in 2022.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO