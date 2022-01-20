ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen Flag to be lowered to half-staff to honor former mayor Sidney E. Young

KILLEEN, Texas (Jan. 20, 2022) – Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the City of Killeen flag to half-staff from Friday, Jan. 21 - Sunday, Jan. 23, in honor of former mayor Sidney E. Young, who died Jan. 16.

Young was mayor from 1986 – 1989. He began as a City Councilman from 1972 – 1975 and 1979 – 1982. He also served as Mayor Pro-tem in 1975, 1980 and 1982.

Young was born in Killeen and played football and baseball at Killeen High School. He later practiced dentistry in Killeen for 45 years. He died at his home on Lake Buchanan, Texas at 87 years old.

“Mr. Young served his city tirelessly in several capacities for years, which shows his dedication and commitment to helping others,” Mayor Segarra said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young and we know he’ll be remembered by the countless lives he touched.”

Services for Young are Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas

