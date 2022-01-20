ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWDv1_0dr2bX1m00

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant.

To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London.

People who had received only two doses of either the AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine were less protected against the Omicron variant than against the Alpha and Delta variants. Antibody levels declined in the first three months after the second dose, but a third (booster) dose increased levels of antibodies that combat the Omicron variant.

In people who received the Pfizer vaccine for all three doses, antibody levels against Omicron after a third dose were similar to levels against Delta after two doses. Overall, antibody levels were nearly 2.5 times higher against Omicron after three doses than after two doses, the investigators found.

Higher levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant were also found in people who received two doses of either the AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine and previously had COVID-19 symptoms, compared to those without previous COVID-19 symptoms.

Antibody levels alone do not predict vaccine effectiveness, but they are a good indicator of protection against severe COVID-19 and hospitalization, according to the team that conducted the research as part of what's known as the SARS-CoV-2 Legacy study.

"People who have queued outside vaccinations centers should be reassured that a vaccine booster is the best way of protecting them from Omicron. And for people who haven't yet had a booster or even a first dose, it's not too late," said Emma Wall, a UCLH infectious diseases consultant and senior clinical research fellow for the Legacy study.

"This new variant can overcome the immune blockade put in place by two vaccine doses, but thankfully following the third dose, neutralizing activity is robust in the vast majority of people. A third dose builds our defenses higher, making it harder for the virus to cause severe COVID-19," Wall explained in a Crick Institute news release.

The findings were published online Jan. 19 as a research letter in The Lancet medical journal.

"While the Omicron variant has considerably more mutations than other recent variants, such as Alpha and Delta, our data show that the boosters push our immune system to make a broad response capable of tackling it," said David Bauer, group leader of the Crick's RNA Virus Replication Laboratory and member of the U.K.'s Genotype-to-Phenotype National Virology Consortium.

Sonia Gandhi is Legacy chief investigator at Crick and a consultant neurologist at UCLH. She said, "Now that we have established that boosters are effective against the Omicron variant, future research will need to address the duration and persistence of this booster response. New variants of concern will continue to emerge as the pandemic evolves, so effective immune monitoring is needed to stay responsive and remain protected."

More information

For more on Omicron, go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

SOURCE: Francis Crick Institute, news release, Jan. 19, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Cannabis compounds stopped COVID virus from infecting human cells in lab study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes COVID-19 from penetrating healthy human cells, according to a laboratory study published in the Journal of Nature Products. The two...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Gandhi
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Study Group#Covid#Healthday News#British#Astrazeneca#Uclh#Legacy
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmar2news

Those who got Moderna vaccine should now seek booster 5 months later, CDC says

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations for booster shots, saying that people who got the Moderna vaccine should now seek out a booster five months after their second dose. Previous guidance recommended that booster shots come six months after the second dose. The move comes...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why omicron is spreading so rapidly

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
SCIENCE
WKYC

Local ‘Vaccine Queen’ has trouble tracking down infusion treatment after COVID-19 diagnosis

CLEVELAND — For Stacey Bene, the pandemic has been a way for her to give back to her community. When the coronavirus vaccine roll-out began in 2021, she began tirelessly tracking down vaccines for those who needed them the most. Bene has helped thousands of Ohioans find vaccinations for COVID-19. However, on New Year’s Day, she found herself tirelessly tracking down a monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
462
Followers
766
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy