ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Leo Terrell on LA crime spike: ‘All eyes are watching George Gascón’

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told "America's Newsroom" on Thursday that Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's job is on the line after revelations of a career criminal's...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Father of slain UCLA grad student blames politicians for crime spike

EXCLUSIVE: The shattered father of a UCLA graduate student stabbed to death last week in a random daylight attack in Los Angeles blamed politicians for letting criminals run rampant. "Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that shouldn’t be out," grieving father Todd...
Fox News

California DA says 'rogue prosecutors' need to be reined in

The Sacramento County district attorney slammed "rogue prosecutors," such as Los Angeles’ George Gascon and San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, for emboldening criminals in California. "This is just yet another example of the chaos that we're seeing here in California and the violence," Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed one count of burglary and one count of providing false information to a peace officer against Mynor Calderon aka: Jose Manuel Rojas, a 23-year-old homeless male. On Jan. 6, SMPD took a report of a burglary where it was reported a safe was taken. A Forensics Specialist responded to take photos and lift latent prints. When the Forensics Specialist was talking with the victim outside of the residence, Calderon walked by. The victim immediately noticed that Calderon was wearing a shirt that belonged to him. The victim and Forensics Specialist walked back to the unit and discovered his front door was now closed and locked. SMPD Officers responded, searched the residence and located Calderon inside a bedroom. He was taken into custody without incident. Calderon was carrying a backpack and holding property belonging to the victim. He also initially provided police officers a fictitious name. At the station, SMPD officers learned his true identity and discovered that he had a No Bail warrant for Assault with a Deadly Weapon out of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hemmer
kcrw.com

LA sheriff bypasses DA George Gascón in high-profile case

LA County District Attorney George Gascón has tried to implement a criminal justice reform agenda during his 14 months in office. He has promised to bring accountability to police officers who kill or harm civilians in the line of duty, and vowed to reduce sentences for many offenses. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Murder#America S Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
Popculture

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter was reportedly "secretly" arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California. According to Radar, no drugs were found...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

705K+
Followers
138K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy