Oil Jumps Past $80

By Alex Mills
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal energy prices are moving upward. Crude oil, gasoline, and natural gas are all higher than at the beginning of 2022. Crude oil is up 13% from $76 on Jan. 3 to $86 on Jan. 18, but gasoline is up only 0.7% from $3.28 to $3.30. Natural gas has increased 7%...

theedgemarkets.com

Oil opens week with jump on outlook for stronger global demand

(Jan 24): Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies. Global benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five straight weekly gains, the best streak since October. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, expressed optimism at the weekend that the surge in the new variant will soon peak. That could underpin improved consumption as more workers return to offices and people travel more.
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
OilPrice.com

Morgan Stanley Jumps On The $100 Oil Bandwagon

Morgan Stanley expects oil prices to hit $100 per barrel in the second half of the year, becoming the latest major Wall Street bank to expect triple-digit oil prices by the end of 2022. The oil market is headed to a “triple deficit” of low inventories, low spare production capacity,...
offshore-technology.com

Oil prices jump to multi-year high amid rising supply concerns

Some OPEC member countries are facing difficulties in meeting the allowed capacities due to underinvestment and outages. Oil benchmarks have hit their highest price levels in seven years after tensions in the Middle-East renewed supply concerns. Brent crude futures went up by $1.02, or 1.2%, to reach $87.50 a barrel,...
Country
China
OilPrice.com

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil jumped to a seven-year high early on Tuesday, the day after Iran-aligned Houthis attacked targets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with drones, adding to the continued tightness in the oil market to lift prices. As of 8:04 a.m. EST on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 1.20% at $84.90....
jwnenergy.com

Brent oil jumps to highest since 2014 as physical market booms

Brent oil surged to the highest level in seven years as robust demand and strained supplies make physical markets run hot in the world’s largest consuming region. Futures in London surged to $88.13 a barrel, the highest since October 2014. Traders are paying higher and higher premiums for cargoes in Asia, as fears fade over the demand impact from omicron, while supplies are tightened by a range of outages from Libya to North America. A drone attack on oil facilities in the UAE on Monday flared geopolitical risks.
Seekingalpha.com

NRGU Oil ETN Up 63% In The Past 2 Weeks

NRGU is a leveraged ETN from Bank of Montreal. The BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NRGU) is an exchange traded note that has an objective of giving an investor three times the daily performance of the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index. The return is based on changes in the level of the Index on a daily compounded basis, before fees are taken into account. The Index has only ten companies composing it, as we detail in the Holdings section below. Inflation accelerating corroborated with continued flare-ups in Covid variants set the stage for an ever increasing volatile price action in the energy space, but within a well-defined uptrend. NRGU is a good vehicle to take advantage of temporary dips in the energy markets for outsized returns. Already up 63% year-to-date NRGU has a lot more space to run, in what some market participants are characterizing as a structural bull market in commodities. We are Bullish NRGU for 2022 with well-chosen entry points on the back of risk-off scenarios where we have seen the energy markets take a beating, with the most recent event in December 2021.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

North Dakota oil output jumps 4.4% in strong month

North Dakota in November posted its largest monthly oil production increase in well over a year, buoyed by high petroleum prices. One of the nation's largest oil producers, North Dakota pumped 1.16 million barrels of crude per day in November, up 4.4 % from October, according to state data released Friday.
raleighnews.net

Oil pushes past $86 as greenback wilts

Global prices for crude climbed to a nine-week high as the US dollar headed for its largest weekly fall in over a year, turning commodities into a more affordable purchase for holders of other currencies. Brent crude futures increased by 1.93% to $86.1 per barrel - its highest level since...
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
Shore News Network

Stocks edge up as inflation data dims policy risk, oil jumps

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World stocks bounced on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the latest U.S. inflation data showed price pressures are surging but still within expectations, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates. Data showed the U.S. consumer price index surging a...
Reuters

Oil jumps nearly 4% as Omicron impact seen as short-lived

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Oil soared nearly 4% on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and expectations that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. Brent crude gained $2.85, or 3.5%, to $83.72 a barrel, its highest settlement since early November....
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report as doubts continue to be raised about OPEC’s ability to respond to an increase in demand. At 11:54 a.m. EST, WTI was trading up $3.04 (+3.89%) per barrel...
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Energy Index up after crude oil prices jump 4%

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): The Bursa Malaysia Energy index was up in Wednesday (Jan 12) morning trade after crude oil prices leapt by nearly 4% overnight. At 10:15am, the Bursa Malaysia Energy Index — which tracks oil and gas (O&G) counters — had added 10.38 points or 1.43% to 738.73 points.
MarketWatch

Oil edges lower after jumping more than 5% in first week of 2022

Oil futures edged lower Monday, as traders weighed supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya against the threat to energy demand posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Oil prices had posted a decline for Friday’s session as the rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in December came in below expectations,...
