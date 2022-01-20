Oil Jumps Past $80

NRGU is a leveraged ETN from Bank of Montreal. The BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NRGU) is an exchange traded note that has an objective of giving an investor three times the daily performance of the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index. The return is based on changes in the level of the Index on a daily compounded basis, before fees are taken into account. The Index has only ten companies composing it, as we detail in the Holdings section below. Inflation accelerating corroborated with continued flare-ups in Covid variants set the stage for an ever increasing volatile price action in the energy space, but within a well-defined uptrend. NRGU is a good vehicle to take advantage of temporary dips in the energy markets for outsized returns. Already up 63% year-to-date NRGU has a lot more space to run, in what some market participants are characterizing as a structural bull market in commodities. We are Bullish NRGU for 2022 with well-chosen entry points on the back of risk-off scenarios where we have seen the energy markets take a beating, with the most recent event in December 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO