ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Worksites sought for youth job program

Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jnzzr_0dr2a3qG00

The 2022 Summer Youth Job Training Program (SYJTP) seeks local businesses and community-based organizations to serve as worksites for this year’s program. SYJTP offers Lexington youth the opportunity to gain work experience, develop interpersonal skills, and learn and explore vocational interests all while earning income during the summer.

“We’re so excited to bring back the Summer Youth Job Training Program this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Partners for Youth Executive Director Briana Persley, who administers the program. “The program provides a wonderful opportunity for Lexington youths to gain real-world skills as well as an opportunity for our community partners to teach and inspire.”

As part of the Summer Youth Job Training Program, participating employers do not incur direct wage costs. All the youth workers’ wages and employment-related costs are paid directly by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. However, each worksite’s investment in training, supervision and mentorship of youth workers is an invaluable component of the public-private partnership.

The high school students will work part-time, up to 20 hours per week, and will earn $15 per hour. The program runs for six weeks, beginning June 13 through July 22, 2022. Three hundred students are expected to participate in this year’s program.

Interested businesses and organizations in Lexington are encouraged to apply on the City’s website. The deadline to apply to be a 2022 worksite is Friday, March 11. A worksite orientation is scheduled for March 23 at 8:30 a.m. at the Picadome Golf Course, 469 Parkway Dr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

The College Board, which administers the SAT, announced changes it hopes will improve the test. In addition to being administered digitally, the test will be shorter and calculators will be allowed for the math section.Jan. 26, 2022.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
The Associated Press

Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game’s great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez’s hand rested on Ortiz’s shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syjtp#Partners For Youth
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

136
Followers
267
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy