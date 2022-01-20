Worksites sought for youth job program

The 2022 Summer Youth Job Training Program (SYJTP) seeks local businesses and community-based organizations to serve as worksites for this year’s program. SYJTP offers Lexington youth the opportunity to gain work experience, develop interpersonal skills, and learn and explore vocational interests all while earning income during the summer.

“We’re so excited to bring back the Summer Youth Job Training Program this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Partners for Youth Executive Director Briana Persley, who administers the program. “The program provides a wonderful opportunity for Lexington youths to gain real-world skills as well as an opportunity for our community partners to teach and inspire.”

As part of the Summer Youth Job Training Program, participating employers do not incur direct wage costs. All the youth workers’ wages and employment-related costs are paid directly by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. However, each worksite’s investment in training, supervision and mentorship of youth workers is an invaluable component of the public-private partnership.

The high school students will work part-time, up to 20 hours per week, and will earn $15 per hour. The program runs for six weeks, beginning June 13 through July 22, 2022. Three hundred students are expected to participate in this year’s program.

Interested businesses and organizations in Lexington are encouraged to apply on the City’s website. The deadline to apply to be a 2022 worksite is Friday, March 11. A worksite orientation is scheduled for March 23 at 8:30 a.m. at the Picadome Golf Course, 469 Parkway Dr.