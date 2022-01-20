ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Boy shot on Harrisburg street, police say

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrisburg police are looking for the person who shot a boy Thursday morning while he was standing on a city street. The boy arrived at the...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 6

Melanie Jenkins
3d ago

That poor baby was probably minding his business waiting for the bus so he can go to school. Sending prayers to him and his family.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Two injured during Friday shootings in central Pa.

York City police are looking for the people who shot two men minutes apart Friday night on separate streets. A 39-year-old man was shot at about 7:08 p.m. on the 500 block of Pershing Avenue, police said. According to police, a 19-year-old man was also shot, around 7:15 p.m. in the area of North Penn and Smyser streets.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Driver crashes into Oregon home, killing woman inside

A man suspected of driving under the influence of intoxicants crashed into a home in Keizer, Ore., Saturday morning, killing a woman inside the house. Keizer police arrested Andrew Modine, 41, after responding to the site of the crash in the 5600 block of Trail Avenue Northeast at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

3 sentenced to prison in murder of Pa. woman, wounding of sister

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to prison in the murder of an eastern Pennsylvania mother more than a year and a half ago. The defendants, now 18 and 19, were all juveniles at the time of the June 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler on the west side of Scranton, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported. They were among five teenagers arrested in the case.
PennLive.com

Hopewell man arrested in shooting death in Avalon

Allegheny County police have arrested a Hopewell man in the shooting death of a man early Saturday in Avalon. Samuel Lee Tolfa, 32, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, carrying a firearm without a license and fleeing police. County 911 dispatchers were notified of the shooting at about...
AVALON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crimewatch
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies after crashing into tree, state police say

A man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. A Honda CRV crashed into a tree on River Road near Pine Tree Lane in Upper Mount Bethel Township. A 42-year-old Upper Mount Bethel man was driving and died as a result of...
PennLive.com

All monkeys accounted for after tractor-trailer crash: Police

State Police said on Saturday evening that all the monkeys on the loose after a tractor-trailer crash on Friday afternoon were account for. Pennsylvania State Troopers Andrea Pelachick & Lauren Lesher tweeted the new Saturday evening. “Crash Update: All monkeys have been accounted for,” the tweet said. Earlier in...
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man invited by coworker to a Pa. cabin ends up dead. His family says he was lynched

PHILADELPHIA — A Jamaican immigrant was shot to death at a rural Pennsylvania cabin last month in an incident his family is describing as a “modern-day lynching.”. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, accepted an invitation from a former coworker to hang out at a cabin in Rockland Township, Venango County, some 85 miles northeast of the city, on Dec. 11, his family said. The former coworker is white, as were two other men and a woman in the home. Spencer didn’t know the others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Fire causes damage to central Pa. restaurant: Reports

A fire damaged a restaurant in Franklin County early Saturday morning, according to news reports. Crews were called to the Copper Kettle Restaurant in the 1000 block of Lincoln Highway East in Hamilton Township near Chambersburg around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to WGAL. Chambersburg Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich told the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Blaze at Penn Hills apartments displaces dozens, donations being accepted

Dozens of residents were displaced by a fire early Saturday at the Rodi Arms apartments in Penn Hills. Officials told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV no one was injured in the blaze that began as a kitchen fire shortly after midnight and spread to the attic of the three-story building in the 300 block of Rodi Road.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
135K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy