Boy shot on Harrisburg street, police say

PHILADELPHIA — A Jamaican immigrant was shot to death at a rural Pennsylvania cabin last month in an incident his family is describing as a “modern-day lynching.”. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, accepted an invitation from a former coworker to hang out at a cabin in Rockland Township, Venango County, some 85 miles northeast of the city, on Dec. 11, his family said. The former coworker is white, as were two other men and a woman in the home. Spencer didn’t know the others.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO