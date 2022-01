The divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs is upon us, and some teams enter the weekend healthier than others. Take, for example, the NFC's No. 1-seeded Packers, who are set to make their postseason debut with reinforcements in tow -- left tackle David Bakhtiari and star cornerback Jaire Alexander are among those with a chance to make a full return to the lineup. Then take the Buccaneers, who have darn near a dozen starters or key role players ruled questionable against the Rams.

