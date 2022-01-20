The Best Cocktail Strainers According to Drinks Pros

We asked bartenders to reveal—and defend—what's in their well. Here are their picks. While the well-lit bottles standing at attention on the backbar get all the attention when a guest pulls up a stool and scans the scene, it’s the unseen rack of “well liquor,” stationed out of view under the bartop, that acts as the load-bearing backbone of the bar, carrying the weight of service—and sales—throughout the night. This stash of bottles was once deployed solely for the purpose of quickly banging out popular “rail” or “call” drinks like rum and Cokes, vodka-sodas and Gin & Tonics. It’s true that the well is still the foundation of the spirit-plus-mixer set, but many bars now stock their wells with a diverse lineup of high-quality spirits and liqueurs that can deliver excellent cocktails, without disrupting the bottom line.

