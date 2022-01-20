Learn, testify about changing Portland's form of government

Here are three chances to learn more and comment on the measure expected on the November ballot.

Portland voters are expected to consider a ballot measure to change the city's form of government at the November 2022 general election.

A citizen Charter Review Commission is considering options and taking public comment on potential changes ahead of finalizing the measure.

Three opportunities to learn more and participate are coming up.

First, the commission will host a virtual community listening session from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. More information is available here.

Second, a panel of elected officials and experts will discuss the process and how potential changes to the City Charter could alter Portlander's form of government during an online presentation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

The discussion is hosted by the Cascade chapter of the American Society for Public Administration. Panelists include the following: Mary Hull Caballero, Portland City Auditor; Mingus Mapps, Portland City Commissioner; Douglas Morgan, Portland State Univ. Professor Emeritus, Dept. of Public Administration; and Shelli Romero, Community and Civil Rights Activist and local public administrator.

An RSVP Zoom link to the presentation can be found here.

And third, the commission will take public comment during a virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. More information is available here.

Portland is the only major city in the county try that does not have a professional manager, the mayor and all council members are elected citywide, and each member of the council manages bureaus assigned to them by the mayor. Changes being considered include hiring a manager who oversees all bureaus and electing some or all of the council by geographic districts, except the mayor who would still be elected citywide.

Learn more at portland.gov/omf/charter-review-commission .