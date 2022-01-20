New She Plays Free Fire Event Missions, Rewards And More

Garena Free Fire is a colourful game with different types of Premium or Elite passes that have exclusive items. Currently, Free Fire season 44 Elite Pass is going on which costs 499 diamonds approximately. Though, sometimes these Elite Passes come with a discount price in various events. The entire EP for a single season is supposedly worth a lot of thousands of diamonds. For example, Elite Pass Season 2 did cost more than 50K diamonds or an amount of 10,000 INR. As per the tradition, every month, we get to see a new Elite Pass Season, based on some specific theme. The upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45 includes various rare and exclusive items from bundles to skins. As a player or collector, one must be able to get to know what is coming as a part of the upcoming Elite Pass. This helps in concluding whether to buy the EP or not. Let us see what does this Elite Pass has in store for the players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO