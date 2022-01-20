ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
TheSixthAxis

WWE 2K22 leaks reveal PS5 cover and how to play early

A new WWE 2K22 leak gives wrestling fans an early look at the game’s PS5 cover art as well as details on how to play it early ahead of release date. The leak comes via news outlet TechnikNews and shows two versions of WWE 2K22 on PS5 including both the standard and deluxe editions, depicting cover star Rey Mysterio.
WWE
Game Informer Online

WWE 2K22 Gets Its Cover Star, Release Date, And Special Editions

WWE 2K22 has found its cover star and release date. Gracing the front of the box this year will be the legendary Rey Mysterio, whose career will be highlighted in the game’s Showcase mode. Check him out in all his high-flying glory. As for when you’ll get to step...
WWE
hardcoregamer.com

Cover Athlete, Game Details Revealed for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be looking to “Hit Different” for players when it releases on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will offer a new gameplay engine that promises better controls and the best visuals the series has ever seen. 2K and Visual Concepts are promising a more intuitive control scheme with an immersive presentation and varied camera shots. There will also be four versions of WWE 2K22 available. Players can go with the standard bundle, cross-gen bundle, deluxe edition, or the top nWo 4-Life edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary faction.
WWE
stevivor.com

WWE 2K22 cover star, special editions, pre-order bonuses detailed

The WWE 2K22 cover star has been revealed as Rey Mysterio alongside news of the title’s special editions and pre-order bonuses. “Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” Rey Mysterio said of his cover appearance. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”
WWE
411mania.com

Rey Mysterio Is Hoping For a WrestleMania Moment With Dominik

Rey Mysterio has a big achievement left on his career bucket list: a WrestleMania moment with his son Dominik. The WWE star (and WWE 2K cover figure) spoke with Metro and revealed that he wants to share a big moment at the show with Dominik before he retires. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE
OCRegister

UFC 270: Victor Henry upsets Raoni Barcelos in dominant debut

ANAHEIM — Victor Henry, at 34 and making his UFC debut, had nothing to lose. And in doing so, he claimed the most unlikely victory at UFC 270. The South Gate bantamweight proved he belongs among the best, putting on an electric performance at an incredible pace to earn the unanimous decision over Raoni Barcelos in the final fight of the prelims Saturday at Honda Center.
UFC
411mania.com

2K Games Releases Full WWE 2K22 Press Conference With Rey Mysterio

With Rey Mysterio being announced as the cover athlete of WWE 2K22, 2k has released the full press conference with the WWE star online. As reported earlier today, 2K announced the release date and revealed the trailer for the upcoming game. You can now see the press conference with Bryan Saxton and Sam Roberts speaking with Mysterio about the game below.
WWE
digitalspy.com

WWE 2K22 reveals cover Superstar and announces release date

WWE has released new details on its upcoming video game WWE 2K22, its first 2K game since 2019. The Superstar gracing the cover this time will be Rey Mysterio, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. Along with being the cover Superstar, players will also be able...
WWE
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 5 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las VegasWhat time does it start?The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the...
UFC
411mania.com

Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, a number of former WWE Superstars and alums will be making their WWE in-ring returns next weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. They include such former champions as Mickie James, Lita, and The Bella Twins. Michelle McCool and Summer Rae will also be entering the match. However, a new report by Fightful Select that two other former WWE Superstars were offered spots in the match, but they turned them down.
WWE
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio Speaks About Wrestlers He Wishes to Wrestle

Rey Mysterio is one of WWE’s most popular cruiser-weights of all time and he recently spoke about the wrestlers that he wishes to wrestle with. Rey is quite old now but he has a lot of experience. He started wrestling when he was a teenager and since then has performed against some of the best superstars of all time.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Chris Jericho

In this week's "WOOOO Nation Uncensored", Ric Flair talked about several athletes, including The Miz/Chris Jericho and a possible match between his daughter Charlotte Flair and Tessa Blanchard. On The Miz, Ric Flair revealed: “I personally consider him a great athlete. What makes him good is the fact that...
WWE

