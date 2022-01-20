NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s victory over the Celtics

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday night as they got a tough win on the road against the Boston Celtics, 111-102.

The Hornets out scored the Celtics by 10 points in the second quarter and never looked back.

Terry Rozier led the way with 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10-of-18 shooting and 6-of-11 from downtown.

Miles Bridges added 22 points and 7 rebounds while LaMelo Ball finished with another triple-double — 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s victory below.