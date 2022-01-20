ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s victory over the Celtics

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdPVg_0dr2XLbc00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday night as they got a tough win on the road against the Boston Celtics, 111-102.

The Hornets out scored the Celtics by 10 points in the second quarter and never looked back.

Terry Rozier led the way with 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10-of-18 shooting and 6-of-11 from downtown.

Miles Bridges added 22 points and 7 rebounds while LaMelo Ball finished with another triple-double — 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s victory below.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Jayson Tatum can’t buy a three-pointer

Jayson Tatum has missed his last 20 three-pointers, the longest shooting drought of his five-year Celtics tenure. The All-Star forward is shooting a career-worst 31.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Al Horford
Person
James Borrego
Person
Baron Davis
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Gordon Hayward
Blazer's Edge

Big Men Secure Victory for Blazers over Celtics

The Portland Trail Blazers pulled off a thrilling 109-105 victory against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. They flipped the script on a season-long trend of wilting in late-game situations, turning an otherwise-shaky fourth period into a scrappy slug-fest. Jusuf Nurkic led all scorers with 29 points. Jayson Tatum scored 27 for the Celtics in their loss.
NBA
SportsGrid

Today’s NBA Best Bet: Value On The Underdog In Charlotte

Our contrarian play didn’t come off as expected on Saturday night as neither team mustered much offensively to give us a chance to cash the over. We’ll have an opportunity to get in the win column on Sunday with plenty of games to choose from. Let’s head to Queen City, where the Hornets will host the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hawks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (21-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (21-21) at Spectrum Center. Atlanta Hawks 113, Charlotte Hornets 91 (Final) Light Night ! #WeMove pic.twitter.com/Ch4qrG6JY6 – 12:11 AM. Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR. Tonight, the Hawks held the Hornets to an Atlanta opponent franchise low 11.1% (minimum 20 attempts) from...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#The Boston Celtics#Pts#Reb Kelly#Ast#Reb Jalen#Ashahahmadi#T Rozzay3#Gordonhayward#Bally Sports#Hornetsonbally#Hornets#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson out against Jazz with knee soreness

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says. Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Sarah Todd @NBASarah. So...
NBA
FOX59

Undermanned Pacers stun Curry, Warriors 121-117 in overtime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were frenzied, rushing shots and being careless with the basketball. It led to perhaps their worst loss this season to an Indiana team with a handful of injured stars watching in street clothes. Keifer Sykes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41 left in overtime and a layup […]
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy