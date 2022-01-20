Ask the Doctor: Pneumococcal vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – New data is showing encouraging and significant findings for couples looking to conceive. According to the National Institutes of Health study, COVID-19 vaccination does not reduce chances of getting pregnant. (credit: CBS) “There’s quite a bit of vaccine hesitancy in women who want to get pregnant. A lot feel their body is a temple, and they don’t want to do anything. Only 31% of women who are pregnant who are vaccinated nationally,” Dr. Nanette Santoro told CBS4. Santoro is the Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and a maternal fetal...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO