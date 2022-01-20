ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Ask the Doctor: Pneumococcal vaccine

kbeyfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBEY’s Mac McClennahan welcomed Dr. Stephen Mulkey and Robin Humphreys, the Community Health...

kbeyfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
AMA

COVID-19 vaccine boosters for adolescents: What doctors need to know

What’s the news: With the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant spreading across the United States, Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine booster shots for 12–15-year-olds received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and they also were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is the first COVID-19 vaccine booster to receive EUA for this age group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbaltimore.com

Doctor discusses parent concerns regarding vaccines

As the fight against the coronavirus continues to rage on, so do vaccine concerns, especially when it comes to children. There are specific specialists that focus on those concerns that parents and guardians have when it comes to providing vaccines to children, even those facing special behavioral health needs. Dr. Niharika Khanna, Professor of Family and Community Medicine with the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joined us live to discuss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
greenvillejournal.com

As COVID hospitalizations skyrocket, Prisma doctors urge vaccines

When it comes to the COVID-19 hospitalizations from the omicron strain of the virus, the chart looks like a vertical line, said Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer at Prisma Health in the Upstate during a media call held Jan. 13. Physicians with the Prisma Health system covered the latest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxlexington.com

Lexington doctors urge community to get vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Several doctors from Lexington hospitals joined together Monday, Jan 24 to share their thoughts on the rise in COVID cases locally and to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The medical professionals said while the number of COVID cases is going up, the number...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor Encouraging Prospective Parents To Get Vaccinated Following Study

DENVER (CBS4) – New data is showing encouraging and significant findings for couples looking to conceive. According to the National Institutes of Health study, COVID-19 vaccination does not reduce chances of getting pregnant. (credit: CBS) “There’s quite a bit of vaccine hesitancy in women who want to get pregnant. A lot feel their body is a temple, and they don’t want to do anything. Only 31% of women who are pregnant who are vaccinated nationally,” Dr. Nanette Santoro told CBS4. Santoro is the Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and a maternal fetal...
COLORADO STATE
enquirerjournal.com

Doctor believes COVID vaccines will be part of regular immunizations for kids

There has been an increase in the percentage of patients in Novant Hospitals who are under the age of 18, but it is not a massive increase, Dr. David Priest said. Novant Health held a media briefing with Dr. Priest, chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant on Tuesday (Jan. 18).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ask The Doctor#Kbey#Community Health#The Hill Country Region#Baylor Scott White
Santa Fe Reporter

The Doctor is In

Last week, the state Health Department switched up its weekly COVID-19 news conference, shortening it in length, and requiring reporters to send questions ahead of time, which were then selected and read by Transportation Department Communications Director Marisa Maez and answered by Acting Health Secretary and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase. That format has already changed after some criticism from journalists and Scrase will be meeting with reporters at 1 pm Wednesday, Jan. 26 (the news conference will post afterward on the health department’s Facebook page).
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston doctor suspended for vaccine misinformation sues Methodist Hospital

A Houston doctor whose privileges were taken away at Methodist Hospital for spreading COVID-19 misinformation has filed a lawsuit against the hospital. Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose, and throat doctor in River Oaks, had her provisional privileges taken away after making claims online related to vaccine efficacy. On her...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Weight Loss May Not Affect Fertility Treatment Success

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Losing weight before beginning fertility treatment doesn't boost the odds that a woman who is obese will have a successful pregnancy, a new study shows. Obesity has been linked with difficulty conceiving, as well as pregnancy complications and loss. Many women who are obese and want to get pregnant are advised to lose weight to improve their likelihood of having a healthy baby. ...
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Low vaccination rate in children is a ‘real concern’, doctor says

Dr. Michael Osterholm joins Weekend TODAY to discuss this surge’s potential peak, the high rate of infections across the country and new guidelines around mask-wearing. Osterholm also discussed the status of schools nationwide amid low pediatric vaccination rates.Jan. 15, 2022.
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Taking CBD

This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. A lot of people use CBD products without having proper knowledge about this compound. It is important to know the positive and negative impacts this compound can create in the body before using it. Even though cannabidiol (CBD) might offer a lot of pharmaceutical benefits, it can also create certain adverse effects in some people. Therefore, it is important to be careful when using CBD products.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy