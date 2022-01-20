Ask the Doctor: Pneumococcal vaccine

Last week, the state Health Department switched up its weekly COVID-19 news conference, shortening it in length, and requiring reporters to send questions ahead of time, which were then selected and read by Transportation Department Communications Director Marisa Maez and answered by Acting Health Secretary and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase. That format has already changed after some criticism from journalists and Scrase will be meeting with reporters at 1 pm Wednesday, Jan. 26 (the news conference will post afterward on the health department’s Facebook page).
