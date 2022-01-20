ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Matched With a Puppy in a Chic Tan Monochrome Look

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William did their second joint engagement of the year together today, one day after their first. And this time, the Duchess of Cambridge bonded with a puppy and even matched the adorable animal with her all-tan look. Kate visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in northeast England with her...

Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
Hello Magazine

11 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms. These have included some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as precious treasures from the Queen. Her Majesty has also bestowed various honours upon her granddaughter-in-law. Take a look at some...
Prince William
Meghan Markle
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince William Leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for more than 10 years, but things weren’t always perfect for their pair throughout the duration of their lengthy courtship. Back in 2007 the pair endured a brief split during which Prince William was spotted out at a number of nightclubs letting loose while Middleton kept a brave face. Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out about that time in the couple’s relationship, revealing how Kate likely felt.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton dresses down in funky print after sister Kate's 40th

Pippa Middleton may have been dressing down on Monday afternoon, but Kate's younger sister still looked as chic as can be, wearing one of her favourite tartan coats by Alexa Chung. Underneath her swish outerwear staple, she rocked a classic all black ensemble, which included a cosy roll neck, and finished off the look with crisp white trainers by Jimmy Choo.
SheKnows

40 Kate Middleton Royal Fashion Moments That Stopped Us in Our Tracks

When you picture the royals, the first thing that can come to mind is their dazzling style. From extravagant gowns to expensive jewelry — or in Princess Diana’s case, her impeccable streetwear style — the royals always come dressed for success from head to toe. And after many Diana-less years, there was one royal in particular who made us fall back in love with Palace fashion: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday today.
SheKnows

Why Princess Charlotte Reportedly Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

Although the royal kids are like any other children in so many ways, there are certainly some notable differences — prospective future crowns not included. A royal insider just revealed that Princess Charlotte, who attends the same posh private school in London as her older brother, Prince George, reportedly isn’t encouraged to have a best friend in class — and it’s all in the spirit of inclusion. Jane Moore, co-host of the UK talk show Loose Women, has revealed that the six-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William doesn’t have a BFF at school, according to UK outlet The Sun....
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Move To Kensington Palace? Duchess Wants To Look After The Monarch

Kate Middleton allegedly advised Queen Elizabeth to move in with her family in Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth are, reportedly, very close. In fact, the two female royals have so much respect for each other. And the monarch also sees Middleton as one of her strongest and most reliable allies.
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
