Minneapolis, MN

The federal trial begins for 3 former police officers charged in George Floyd's death

By Joe Hernandez
 3 days ago
Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene when fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes and ultimately killed him. This week's trial is one of a series...

