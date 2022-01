AMBER ORTEGA: (Singing in non-English language). REZNICK: Last November Ortega testified that she was spiritually call to protect Quitobaquito Springs. It's a cherished water source nearby that she says is the reason the Hia C-ed O’odham tribe she's part of survived in the desert, and it's sacred. Facing federal misdemeanor charges of violating a closure order and interfering with government activity, her defense argued that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act should protect her from being prosecuted for practicing her religion. Defenses based on the act must prove a person's ability to practice their faith was substantially burdened by a government action. Federal Magistrate Judge Leslie Bowman originally ruled the act does not apply to Ortega's case, but she's reconsidering that decision now at the request of Ortega's new attorney, Amy Knight.

