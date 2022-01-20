ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Omicron surge: Air travel volume lower as virus cases rise, TSA says

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant continues to hinder the already battered airline industry, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This week, the TSA said that just under 1.5 million people on average were screened at airport security checkpoints nationwide each day over the...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Panhandle Post

PPHD: Panhandle virus cases rapidly rising

COVID cases continue to rapidly rise in the Panhandle. 775 more cases of COVID were confirmed with 176 additional cases reported since the dashboard was updated this morning. Children in the age range of 0-19 make up 28% of the overall COVID cases. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services...
ALLIANCE, NE
Marconews.com

COVID omicron surge: Florida ranks 5th among states where virus spreads the fastest. Cases up by 40%

To stay connected with our comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 in Florida, sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter. After Christmas, Florida was No. 9 among states where COVID was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis shows. Then after New Year's Day 2022, the state creeped up to No. 4. How are we doing this week?
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Omicron#Airport Security#Covid#Aaa#Cdc
BBC

Covid test firm urges end to tests for travellers

Covid tests for travellers arriving in the UK should be scrapped, one of the big testing firms has said. Simon Worrell, global medical director of Collinson - which also runs airport lounges - said: "As soon as we can drop it, we will be delighted." At present, all those aged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UK to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday his government will remove coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England, news hailed by the travel industry as a big step back to normality. Johnson said that “to show that this country is open for...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

Flying in 2022 amid the omicron surge? Here's what you should know

In recent weeks, droves of flights have been disrupted due to a mix of winter weather and a swath of new COVID-19 cases, forcing an increasing number of crew members to call in sick. It's created "the storm for travelers," according to AAA. Although traveling in the new year isn't...
LIFESTYLE
abc17news.com

Japan widens virus restrictions as omicron surges in cities

TOKYO (AP) — Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as the country widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant, which has caused cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas. The three-week restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first in Tokyo since September. While many Japanese adults are vaccinated against COVID-19, few have gotten a booster, which has been a vital protection from the highly contagious omicron. Experts at a government meeting sounded the alarm at the upsurge. They say while Tokyo has adequate available hospital beds now, they worry about the virus infecting the elderly, who could get seriously ill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Overall COVID cases plunge by ONE THIRD in US over last 24 hours: Only 15 states have seen daily virus cases jump by 100% or more over the past two weeks

Covid case growth is starting to slow down nationwide as the U.S. finally reaches the peak of its winter Omicron surge. Cases have doubled over the past two weeks in only 15 states, after nearly every state was recording a 100 percent increase or more last week. Cases are either decreasing or flat in eight states and the District of Columbia as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Oklahoma Virus Hospitalizations Surge Due to Omicron Variant

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus is nearing levels last seen in August as the delta variant surged, state health officials said Tuesday. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the three-day average number of hospitalizations reached 1,489. Oklahoma Hospital...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Virus Hospitalizations Rise in Hawaii as Omicron Spreads

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii recorded an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday as the omicron variant continued to spread throughout the islands. There was a 35% increase in hospitalizations from the previous day, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. The Hawaii health department reported a total of 439 infected patients in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy