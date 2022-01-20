Euro Drifting as CPI Hits 5%

The British pound has extended its losses as GBP/USD has fallen for a third successive day. The pair has fallen below the 1.35 line in the European session. The US dollar has received a boost as 10-year yields have pushed above the 1.80% and touched a 2-year high. The 2-year yield also touched a 2-year high when it rose above 1% earlier in the day. The upswing is a reflection of market concern that the Fed will be more aggressive in its tightening. FOMC member Patrick Harker said last week that the Fed could raise rates three or four times this year, adding that inflation has been more persistent than previously expected. The CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, went even further, saying that we could see six or seven rate hikes in 2022, due to surging inflation. The Fed is now in a no-comment “blackout” period ahead of next week’s policy meeting, so it will be interesting to see if yields continue to move towards the psychologically important 2% level.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO