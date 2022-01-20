ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro Drifting as CPI Hits 5%

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro is steady on Thursday, as EUR/USD trades at 1.1330 in the North American session. Inflation has been the buzzword across the major economies, boosted by soaring energy costs and supply bottlenecks which have resulted in shortages in some products. In the eurozone, inflation ticked up from 4.9% to 5.0%...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Yen Rises Again on Risk-Off Sentiment, Crypto Tumbles

Yen is regaining strength in Asian session today and sentiment turned risk-off again. In particular, selloff is particularly apparent in cryptocurrencies. Swiss Franc, Euro and Dollar are all ticking up slightly. On the other commodity currencies are under some pressure, with Aussie leading the way down. For the week, Yen is currently the best performer, followed by Canadian Dollar. Kiwi is the worst, followed by Euro.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Markets to End With a Pessimistic Tone, Swiss Fran and Yen Firm

The markets are set to end the week with a pessimistic tone. Major European index are trading in deep red while US futures point to a weak open. In the currency markets, Swiss Franc is the strongest one for today, followed by Euro and then Yen. Aussie and Kiwi are the worst ones, but Sterling is not too far away after poor retail sales. Loonie is mixed after retail sales missed, still supported by resilient oil prices.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – All Eyes on Fed

Risk sentiment remained on the back foot this week, with market focus centring on a continued rise in global yields. US 10Y Treasury yields closed in on 1.9% – up 35bp since the start of the year – reflecting expectations for faster monetary tightening in the US. Markets are now pricing in four Fed rate hikes of 25bp this year, with a good probability that we will see more than two rate hikes in H1 22 or alternatively a 50bp hike. In our view the first year of the US money market curve is now fairly priced, especially as we expect the Fed to reduce the balance sheet (QT) in Q3 this year, but with upside risk of more Fed hikes in 2023 (read more in Yield Outlook: Market rates and yields set to continue rising, 19 January). Notably, yields are moving higher with stable to lower inflation expectations (break-evens), resulting in a sharp move higher in real rates, which was an important driver for the sour risk appetite. We have increased our 12M forecast for 10Y US Treasury yields to 2.25% and lowered our 12M EUR/USD forecast to 1.08.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
actionforex.com

(ECB) Monetary policy accounts 15-16 December 2021

Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday and Thursday, 15-16 December 2021. 1. Review of financial, economic and monetary developments and policy options. Financial market developments. Ms Schnabel reviewed the financial market developments since the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Eurozone CPI finalized at 5% yoy in Dec, EU at 5.3% yoy

Eurozone CPI was finalized at record 5.0% yoy in December, up from November’s 4.0%. Core CPI was finalized at 2.6% yoy. The highest contribution to came from energy (+2.46%), followed by services (+1.02%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.78%) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.71%). EU CPI was finalized at 5.3%...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Euro area CPI rises as expected in December on inflation in services

The cost of living in the single currency bloc rose as expected last month amid a jump in services and energy prices. Eurostat confirmed that, in seasonally adjusted terms, consumer prices in the euro area rose at a month-on-month pace of 0.4% in December. That pushed the year-on-year rate of...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Hawkish Fed Pricing Outweighs Urge of Dip-Buying

Market sentiment is mixed. There is a certain will to buy a dip in US indices, yet the aggressive hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) pricing doesn’t allow the appetite to get restored. It results in hectic pricing as the US yields go up. The US 2-year yield advanced past the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Eur#North American#Y Y#Ecb#Fed Chair Powell#The Federal Reserve#German#Usd Technical
actionforex.com

Market Sentiment Freezes, Dollar Largely Unchanged

Markets digest US jobless claims and Philly manufacturing. US stock futures correction deepens as risk sentiment has remained sparse, while the 10-year yield at 1.88% seems to be keeping the dollar buoyant. It appears the hawkish tone from the Fed has saturated markets and they have become less sensitive lately.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

USD/JPY dips ahead of Japanese CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher for a second straight day. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at the 114.00 line. In economic news, Japan releases December inflation data and the BoJ will publish the minutes of its December meeting. In the US, economic releases were mixed. Unemployment claims jumped to 287 thousand, above the forecast of 220 thousand and up from the previous release of 231 thousand. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index rose to 23.2, up from 15.4 prior and above the consensus of 20.0 points.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation Driving Up Rate Hike Bets Globally, So Why Does Dollar Remain King?

It is now universally accepted that the pandemic-induced surge in inflation is no longer looking very transitory and central banks around the world are starting to hit the panic button. The US Federal Reserve is not only talking about rate hikes but wants to begin quantitative tightening soon. The Bank of England and Reserve Bank of New Zealand have already lifted rates at least once. Even the ultra-dovish European Central Bank is keeping its options open in terms of possibly having to speed up its normalization plans. There are some exceptions, but these aside, the global tightening race has yet to provide much competition to the mighty US dollar.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

CAD Rises after Strong CPI, Dollar Retreats

Canadian Dollar jumps higher again after data should consumer inflation rose further to multi-decade high. On the other hand, Dollar is paring some gains as stock markets are trying to recover. As for the week so far, Euro remains the worst performing one. Sterling is next and will look into BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments. Yen and Swiss Franc are mixed for now.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
actionforex.com

Sterling Rises as UK Inflation Jumps

The British pound is in positive territory after falling for three straight days. GBP/USD has pushed above the 1.36 line and is trading at 1.3635 in the North American session, up 0.27% on the day. UK inflation hits 30-year high. Anyone reading the news has seen plenty of headlines screaming...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

UK CPI set to rise to an 11 year high

The return of US markets from their long weekend saw equity markets fall back sharply yesterday, as rising bond yields across the globe reflected growing market concern that central banks might have to hike rates and embark on quantitative tightening much more aggressively than had originally been priced. There is...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

How to trade the Canadian CPI data

At the Bank of Canada’s last rate meeting, the CAD lost value as market participants focused on the pessimism surrounding future growth. Today we have the Canadian CPI print and if this shows a low reading, below market’s minimum expectations, this could be a good opportunity for more CAD weakness.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Pound Edges Lower as US Treasuries Jump

The British pound has extended its losses as GBP/USD has fallen for a third successive day. The pair has fallen below the 1.35 line in the European session. The US dollar has received a boost as 10-year yields have pushed above the 1.80% and touched a 2-year high. The 2-year yield also touched a 2-year high when it rose above 1% earlier in the day. The upswing is a reflection of market concern that the Fed will be more aggressive in its tightening. FOMC member Patrick Harker said last week that the Fed could raise rates three or four times this year, adding that inflation has been more persistent than previously expected. The CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, went even further, saying that we could see six or seven rate hikes in 2022, due to surging inflation. The Fed is now in a no-comment “blackout” period ahead of next week’s policy meeting, so it will be interesting to see if yields continue to move towards the psychologically important 2% level.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Pound Drifting Close to 1.37

The British pound is flat as we start the new trading week. The currency enjoyed another positive week and GBP/USD has now risen for four consecutive weeks, as the US dollar continues to struggle. There are two factors behind which are driving the pound higher. First, investor risk appetite remains...
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

Euro Inflation Hits Record Highs, ECB Not in Rush to Raise Interest Rates

The European Central Bank is concerned over inflation in the euro area rising beyond its own expectations, a high-ranking ECB official has admitted. However, Europe’s monetary authority is not prepared to raise interest rates at this point in time, the executive unveiled. ECB Sees No Reason to Adjust Interest...
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Inflation Hits 10-Year High in Israel as CPI, Housing Prices Edge Up

Inflation in Israel hit its highest rate in 10 years in 2021, and at 2.8% is edging closer to the 3% projection set by the Bank of Israel. The Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday that the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.3% in December 2021, exceeding analysts’ projections of 0.1-0.2%.
BUSINESS
Forbes

CPI Inflation Hits 40-Year High, But Even That Number May Be Too Low

Inflation for December in the U.S. hit a 7% annual increase, the highest rate going back to June 1982 when Reagan was U.S. President. However, there may be a problem with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation estimate. It could be understating rising housing costs. Unfortunately there’s some risk that...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy