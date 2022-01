As of Jan. 4, 2022, general contractors and construction managers in New York became liable for the failure of subcontractors to pay wages to employees. Previously, contractors were often not liable for wages due to the employees of subcontractors, unless the contractor had a direct employer-employee relationship. However, a newly enacted Section 198-e to the New York State Labor Law now imposes joint liability for unpaid wages on ”any person, firm, partnership, corporation, association, company, organization or other entity, including a construction manager, general or prime contractor, joint venture, or any combination thereof, which enters into a construction contract with an owner.”

