Seahawks near the top of Rick Gosselin's 2021 NFL special teams rankings

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
One of the hardest things to swallow about the Seahawks’ disappointing 2021 season was a strong performance by the special teams unit that went to waste. The offense and defense both had their ups and downs and almost never thrived at the same time, but this group was playing at a quality level for the entire season. Aside from an off-year by kicker Jason Meyers, this special teams unit was about as good as any in the NFL.

As expected, they came in near the top of Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings. In the end, the Seahawks finished No. 3 in the league, trailing only the Colts and the incomparable Ravens.

Seattle scored particularly well in Gosselin’s punting, takeaways and points scored categories.

Strange and inexplicable things happen every offseason, but from where we’re sitting special teams coordinator Larry Izzo’s job should be as safe as anybody’s on Pete Carroll’s staff.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

