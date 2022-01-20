ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street banks split on whether Turkey to hold or hike rates in 2022

 4 days ago
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks were split on what Turkey's central bank would do next after holding rates on Thursday, with JPMorgan expecting it to stay on hold for the rest of 2022 but Goldman Sachs predicting a U-turn and a rate hike in the second quarter.

The central bank held its policy rate steady at 14% as expected, halting an unorthodox and aggressive easing cycle that sparked a currency crisis and sent inflation soaring to a 19-year high late last year. read more

JPMorgan said it expected policy makers to be unfazed by the sharp increase in inflation, making tightening in the coming months is quite unlikely.

"We expect the CBRT to keep rates unchanged until the end of the year," said JPMorgan's Yarkan Cebeci.

However, Goldman Sachs predicted that with real rates deeply in negative territory, the current policy mix is unsustainable and would put the lira under more pressure.

"As a result, we continue to expect a U-turn in monetary policy and a hike to the policy rate," said Murat Unur at Goldman Sachs.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker;editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

