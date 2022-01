The impact of the events of the past two years – from COVID and social movements – have redefined businesses on many levels, across multiple industries. New research from NTT DATA shows how organizations plan to leverage technology to deal with disruption and seemingly constant change. This webinar presents results that highlight how organizations are re-centering their culture and innovation efforts to drive 3 critical elements of success: Customer and employee loyalty, performance through technology investment, and organizational confidence in decision making.

