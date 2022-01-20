ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Cree in spotlight on NPR’s Tiny Desk for globalFest series – CBC

ilrtoday.ca
 3 days ago

Performance by 9-time Grammy nominees to be streamed Wednesday. Drum group Northern Cree...

ilrtoday.ca

Comments / 0

inthrill.com

Watch Cordae’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Cordae is fresh off dropping his latest album From a Birds Eye View. It has been a very good rollout and he has been pushing the album hard. NPR gives him the Tiny Desk (Home) treatment as he performs Carter,” “Want From Me,” “RNP,” “Thousands Word/Thanksgiving Medley,” “Sinister,” “Momma’s Hood,” and “Chronicles”. Check out his live performance above.
MUSIC
power106.com

Cordae Performs For NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Series

Cordae is the latest artist to take over NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. The young rapper blessed the stage performing songs from both ‘The Lost Boy’ and his new album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ for 20 minutes. The seven-track setlist included...
MUSIC
afropop.org

2022 globalFEST Tiny Desk Extravaganza now online

For the second year running, the annual NYC world music January showcase globalFEST has been a virtual event, and once again, presented in partnership with NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. Hosted by Angelique Kidjo, running over three nights, the event unfolded Jan. 18-20, and now all the concerts are available on YouTube.
INTERNET
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Suistamon Sähkö, Bedouin Burger, ADG7

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
No Treble

Esperanza Spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

I was super excited to see NPR drop this video of Esperanza Spalding performing on their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert program. “Enter into esperanza spalding’s safe space for healing through music and song with a Tiny Desk (home) concert of selections from her. A constant iteration of evolutionary ideas, her songwriting workshop is both a bold examination of human existence and resilience and a guided research collaboration with a collective of musicians and researchers in the practices of neuroscience, psychology and music therapy. All Formwelas (songs) from the S.A.L. are created through our research, divination, intuition, musicianship, taste, inspiration, and collaborative effort to design songs that enhance a specific salutary affect,” Spalding writes on her project site.
MUSIC
knpr

Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. It's fair to say Mon...
MUSIC
Billboard

Cordae Charts His Ups, Downs and In-Betweens in Loose, Jazzy ‘NPR Tiny Desk’ Concert

Rising Maryland rapper Cordae provided the world From a Bird’s Eye View in his debut NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert that dropped on Friday morning (Jan. 14). The 24-year-old MC — who also released View, his 14-track sophomore collection the same day — opened the loose, jazzy seven-song set with the album track “C Carter,” a chronicle of his pre-fame fantasies about a better life.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch a Pregnant Mon Laferte Perform in a Wedding Dress for ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Mon Laferte hit all of the notes during her appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert as she sang a set of four songs while rocking a wedding dress at a colonial-style church in Tepoztlán, Morelos, in Mexico. Backed by a 10-person band that included a bassoon, a jarana, and an oboe, the Chilean singer performed tracks “Tu Falta de Querer,” “Por Qué Me Fui a Enamorar de Ti,” “Se Me Va a Quemar el Corazón,” and “Placer Hollywood.” To kick off her performance, Laferte walked into the intimate church — wearing an all-white dress, boots, and her signature: a red flower tucked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebluegrasssituation.com

We Can’t Let Go of This Robert Plant & Alison Krauss ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

From the Sound Emporium control room in Nashville, two heavyweights join forces behind a makeshift desk for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Although the duo doesn’t perform at NPR staffer Bob Boilen’s actual tiny desk, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant certainly do rekindle the spirit of Raise the Roof, their new collaborative record. It’s a fitting tribute because that album (and some of their first record, 2007’s Raising Sand) was created on the cutting floor at that very studio. Here, Krauss and Plant have assembled a band of absolute all-stars, including Jay Bellerose, Dennis Crouch, Victor Krauss, Stuart Duncan, and JD McPherson. Like the first time we heard the angelic soprano of Alison Krauss paired with the vocal powerhouse that guided one of the most legendary rock bands ever, these new performances of “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching for My Love,” and “Trouble for My Lover” are magical. No frill or flash, just an eleven-and-a-half-minute set of subtlety, nuance, and perfection.
NASHVILLE, TN
Crimson White Online

Track by Track: The Crimson White’s Culture Desk

Annabelle Blomeley, The Crimson White’s assistant culture editor, once said in an episode of the culture desk’s podcast “Cultured” that she didn’t listen to music often because it was “too much work.”. This comment haunted culture editor Jeffrey Kelly for months. He couldn’t comprehend...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Variety

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2022, Day 2

Day 2 of the Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2022 virtual showcases took place on Wednesday, January 19 at 8:00 p.m. The event, hosted by African music star Angelique Kidjo, featured world music and other genres. Kombilesa Mí (Colombia) The first act that evening was Kombilesa Mí, an Afro-Colombian ensemble...
MUSIC
wpr.org

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Suistamon Sähkö, Bedouin Burger, ADG7

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC

