ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Luka Doncic Details His Mid-Game Argument with Raptors Coach Nick Nurse

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMbHJ_0dr2V5D900

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse isn't one to let things go easily, at least not during NBA games.

It's why he and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic were bickering at one another down the stretch of Wednesday night's game. Doncic, who torched the Raptors for 41 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists, was palming the ball on nearly every possession. It wasn't particularly unusual, nothing that doesn't happen on nearly every other possession. And yet, Nurse was livid, still fuming over the turnover the referees slapped OG Anunoby with for palming the ball late in the third quarter.

"Every time I was going down the offensive end he was yelling carry," Doncic said post-game. "You can't yell carry on ever offense. It's not a carry."

By the letter of the law, Nurse was probably right. On the possession immediately following Anunoby's turnover, Doncic appeared to carry the ball for a split second, but turnovers like that are just rarely called.

Nurse's temper didn't cool off much in the final minute when Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes strangely sagged off Doncic, allowing the Slovenian star to take a wide-open step-back jumper to promptly hit to clinch the game for the Mavericks.

"I probably would have guarded him harder," said Nurse who had calmed by then.

Comments / 0

Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Watch Kobe Bryant light up Jalen Rose and the Raptors for 81 points

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2017, but we’re re-heating it for the 15th anniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. Enjoy. Kobe Bryant’s place among all-time NBA greats probably isn’t going to stop being debated anytime soon. His fans will point...
NBA
AllRaptors

Fred VanVleet Wants Former Raptors to Get a Warm Welcome When They Return

Twice this season the Toronto Raptors have welcomed former icons back into Scotiabank Arena only to play in front of 19,000 empty seats. It was a strange moment the first time, when Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka stepped out onto the court. There was no applause, no show of gratitude, nothing to say thanks for his four seasons in Toronto. When the Raptors played a tribute video to honor Ibaka, he didn't even look up to acknowledge it or wave his hand in appreciation. I mean, who was there to even wave to?
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Nick Nurse
AllRaptors

Raptors Sit Among NBA's Most Popular Teams on NBA Merchandise Store

Canadians aren't the only ones loading up on Toronto Raptors merchandise this season. The Raptors have been among the NBA's hottest selling teams on NBAStore.com this season, sitting ninth in the league in merchandise sales, the league announced Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers lead all teams in merchandise sales this...
NBA
fox4news.com

Luka Doncic jersey sales rank in top five of NBA, league says

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has one of the most popular jerseys in the NBA. The league says his No. 77 Mavs jersey was the fifth-highest seller for the first half of this season. The rankings only account for online sales from the official NBA Store. LeBron James’...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Raptors Coach#Slovenian#Mavericks
The Guardian

The Dallas Mavericks are consistently white in a black league. Why?

In 2020, the NBA was 74.2% black and 16.9% white. It seems every decade, the white NBA player becomes less relevant. Yet one franchise has often kept the dream of mediocre white guys alive: the Dallas Mavericks. In 15 of the last 21 Mavs seasons, there were three or more white players on the 12-man active roster. In more than half of those 15 seasons there were at least four white players, not to mention at least two starting white players. The Mavericks, in the literal sense, do not look like the rest of the league.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Continue to be Impossible to Judge, Falling to Lillard-less Trail Blazers

On the heels of an impressive five-game road trip with tough fought games against some of the league's truly elite teams, the Toronto Raptors did what the Toronto Raptors seem to do far too often this season. They'll play up to their opponents when they need to, but when a pushover comes to town, you know, the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, or Damian Lillard and Norman Powell-less Portland Trail Blazers, for example, these Raptors just lose their way. The easy ones become the tough ones and the Raptors turn in the kind of 114-105 performance they produced Sunday night against those lowly Trail Blazers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luka Doncic has sore neck, likely to play Sunday

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic said his neck was “pretty sore” due to a hard fall after a drive to the basket during Thursday’s 109-101 loss to the Phoenix Suns, but he was optimistic that he would not miss any time due to the injury. Doncic landed on his back after absorbing contact from Suns center Bismack Biyombo on a drive to the basket with 1:02 remaining in the third quarter. During the ensuing timeout, Doncic was hunched over on the bench while grabbing the back of his neck. After consulting with the Mavs’ athletic training staff, Doncic applied a heat pack to his neck before checking back in with 7:25 remaining and playing the rest of the game. “It’s my neck. It’s the spine,” said Doncic, who had 28 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and eight turnovers in the loss. “When I fall down, I hit my back. It’s pretty sore right now.”
NBA
AllRaptors

Report: Raptors Intend to 'Operate as Buyers' at the Trade Deadline

With the trade deadline just three weeks away, the Toronto Raptors are making it known they don't plan on standing pat next month. The Raptors are reportedly looking to augment their core at the trade deadline and plan to "operate as buyers," according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg. Even at 21-21, the impressive play of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. this season appears to have expedited Toronto's championship timeline.
NBA
AllRaptors

Report: Yuta Watanabe Wants To Stay With Raptors Next Season

Yuta Watanabe isn't taking his roster spot for granted this season. After a quality start to the season as a backup wing off the bench, Watanbe's play has fallen off considerably since returning from COVID-19. He's gone 0-for-5 from three-point range and his high-quality defense hasn't been able to make up for his lack of offensive production. It's why he was benched for two games last week, unable to crack the rotation as Raptors coach Nick Nurse trimmed his lineup down to just seven players.
NBA
AllRaptors

Gary Trent Jr. Returns For the Raptors vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors will have the 24-year-old back in the lineup Friday night against the Washington Wizards, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced pre-game. Trent had missed six straight games due to a nagging left ankle injury he suffered during pre-game warmups back on Jan. 9. Trent had been in a...
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
459
Followers
862
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy