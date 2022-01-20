Mike White Joins Gator Talk Presented by McCall Service Tonight

A quick breakdown of Monday night's road loss at Mississippi. WHAT HAPPENED: Freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points, forward Matt Murrell had 20 and the Rebels, behind a torrid second-half shooting display, ran away from the Gators and halted UF's three-game win streak with a victory Monday night at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game was a makeup for the originally scheduled Dec. 29 Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. As such, both had to deal with a two-day prep. Mississippi handled it better. Florida was playing its third game without All-SEC forward Colin Castleton. This time it showed, as the Gators found next to nothing going on inside and resigned themselves to launching shots from the perimeter on a night they hit just 38 percent overall and a stone-cold 4-for-29 from the 3-point line (13.8 percent). The Rebels, meanwhile, had no such problems finding the basket. They hit 52 percent for the game and nearly 74 after halftime to turn what was a tie game at the break into a rout. Ruffin, a Jackson, Miss., product and the first McDonald's All American to sign with Ole Miss in program history, and Murrell combined to make 14 of 25 shots for the game and eight of 12 in the second period. The first half was an exhibition of offensively challenged basketball, with UF shooting just 31.8 percent (including 2-for-15 from the arc) and Ole Miss 32.0 and, appropriately enough, the game being tied at 22-all at the half. The shooting percentages changed out of the locker room; for the Rebels, that is. All they did was hit 12 of their first 13 to build a lead that swelled to 12 with 5:17 to go. Defensively, the Gators gave up a couple late-shot clock killers when they needed stops, once after getting the margin back to seven, and really never challenged beyond that. UF got 12 points and five rebounds from junior center Jason Jitoboh, who went 6-for-6 from the floor, along with 11 points and four rebounds from forward Anthony Duruji, but the Gators' perimeter players combined to make eight of 34 shots (and only four of 26 from deep).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO