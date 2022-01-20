ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council gives green light to development plan

centralwinews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Medford moved forward with plans for a downtown redevelopment project. Members of the city council voted to support the plan Tuesday night after assurances that before money is spent, the council will have an opportunity to vote on each part. The assurance came after alderman Mike...

www.centralwinews.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Planning Commission Delays Vote On East Liberty Development Project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A future development project in East Liberty is being paused. The City Planning Commission had to delay their vote on the project, according to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The delay came because several community members and artists raised concerns about the Kelly Strayhorn Theater. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Part of the new development would go over the theater’s lobby. Leaders say their questions about the venue’s lease and the project haven’t been answered, so they can’t support the plans yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
GazetteXtra

Town of Turtle supervisors to meet over boundary agreement with city of Beloit

TOWN OF TURTLE The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors will meet virtually Wednesday to hear legal advice related to its effort to reach a boundary agreement with the city of Beloit, according to Town Clerk Deb Bennett. The board is expected to meet in open session, go into closed session to hear legal strategy related to the boundary agreement talks, then return to open session to take possible action...
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Council Shuts Down Overreaching Ordnance While Giving a Green-light to New Park Plans – Council Meeting 1/25/22

Only minor changes were made. Discussions were on no parking being in the back and on a water dispenser being located outside near the bike rack, but not in the lobby. (Photos Below) Architect Discussion for Utility Office. After receiving proposals from Bill Whitaker and David Christian, the Utility Board...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WOWT

Omaha City Council hears comments on library plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Omaha City Council heard public comments about the plans to relocate the downtown library to a new “temporary” home and open a separate processing center. The W. Dale Clark Library sits in councilmember Danny Begley’s district—so does the...
OMAHA, NE
klcc.org

Eugene City Council approves housing plan

The Eugene City Council Monday unanimously approved a plan to increase housing affordability and supply. The Housing Implementation Pipeline aims to address the housing crisis in Eugene by increasing the supply. Planning and Development Director Denny Braud said the plan will help address housing needs. “But it has limitations mostly...
EUGENE, OR
NBC 29 News

Waynesboro giving green light for next phase of greenway

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro City Council is giving the green light to move forward with Phase III of the South River Greenway heading toward Ridgeview Park. It’s not as robust as the city’s planning director would have liked, but it’s a plan he thinks people can get behind.
WAYNESBORO, VA
American News

Aberdeen City Council hears of plans for innovation center

The Aberdeen Development Corp. is excited about the opportunities a new innovation center will bring to town and northeastern South Dakota. Michael Bockorny, executive director for the Aberdeen Development Corp., made brief comments to the Aberdeen City Council during Monday's meeting about the opportunity announced by Land O'Lakes. Land O'Lakes...
ABERDEEN, SD
News Break
Politics
Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma City Council, planning commission to talk housing

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. the Sonoma City Council and the Sonoma Planning Commission will hold a joint virtual “Town Hall” meeting to discuss the preparation of the new Housing Element and receive a report on steps taken to date by city staff and the Housing Element consultant.
SONOMA, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville City Council split over redistricting plan

WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville City Council at a special meeting on Jan. 20 narrowly advanced a new district map that would largely stick to the status quo, but make a significant change between the 2nd and 6th districts. The map, dubbed the Rivera Plan, would move areas of Oregon, California and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council to Discuss Plans For Jackson Street

The Panora City Council will meet tonight. The Council will discuss with engineering firm Snyder and Associates regarding plans for Jackson Street improvements and discuss with possible action the quote from sludge basin pump replacement at the water plant. Other items the Council will approving include members to various city...
PANORA, IA
klfdradio.com

Divided City Council on Capital Improvement Plan

The Litchfield City Council and Litchfield School Board will have a joint meeting on Monday, January 31st at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House. Plans for the proposed Wellness/Recreation Center will be reviewed. Mayor Keith Johnson says officials from ICS and Wold Architects will be there. He says representatives...
LITCHFIELD, MN
colemantoday.com

City Council Hears Plans for Seeds of Hope Program

The Coleman City Council heard a presentation Thursday night from Cornerstone Community Action Agency regarding the Seeds of Hope Program and volunteer opportunities for community beautification. As part of the goals and objectives for Fiscal Year 2022, the Council identified Community Development, Beautification and Clean up as an opportunity to seek partnerships in the community to assist in these efforts. Cornerstone Community Action Agency has reached out to partners in the community and, through a grant Cornerstone has received, have created the Seeds of Hope Campaign. The vision, mission, goals and objectives of the program for beautification of the community were presented. The photo example shows planter boxes being designed locally by the Daneks at Bull Creek Design. The boxes are 3 feet wide metal (powder coated) with wooden planter boxes. Hanging baskets are also being designed. Plants such as Esperanza, Lantana, Oleander and Mexican Sage Brush are being considered to bring color. The planter boxes would be placed downtown but would also be available for individuals to purchase if they wanted to place them at their home. Trash cans are also being designed. They hope to begin installing the planter boxes in the Spring of this year.
COLEMAN, TX
Daily Iowan

Iowa City City Council plans to give $1.5 million in pandemic payments for excluded workers

The Iowa City City Council plans to transfer $1.5 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funding to Johnson County’s Direct Assistance fund. The City Council will need to vote on this before funds can be transferred. Currently, city staff can work with the county to design the program with council’s plan in mind Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sturgis Journal

Adult-use marijuana project gets green light by planning board

A plan for an adult use marijuana retail establishment was given the go-ahead Tuesday by Sturgis City Planning Commission. The applicant, Attitude Wellness, operating under the Lume business name, is set to be constructed at 1640 S. Centerville Road. The property is in the manufacturing zoning district. Retailer establishments are permitted as special land uses within that zoning district, and are unlimited in the number of licenses issued by the city.
STURGIS, MI
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg City Council accepts redistricting plan

January is human trafficking prevention month, and local experts give signs and safety tips for this worldwide issue. Pennsylvania Mennonites repair over 17 homes in Wayne Co. For the past two weeks, members from Pennsylvania’s Mennonite community in Mifflinburg have been in Wayne county making major repairs to over 17 homes in the area.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WausauPilot

City green lights Wausau Fire grant application to address staffing deficiencies

A discussion over firefighter staffing began in November when the Public Health and Safety Committee recommended hiring at least nine new firefighter paramedics. In December, the Human Resources Committee followed by recommending hiring 12 staffers, an increase Committee members said would allow for time off on each crew, help control overtime and allow employees adequate time in the calendar for paid time off.
WAUSAU, WI
passengerterminaltoday.com

City council green-lights final phase of Denver Airport’s Great Hall project

Denver City Council has approved the final US$1.3bn phase of the Great Hall project at Denver International Airport (DEN). This project is expected to increase the capacity of the terminal to at least 100 million annual passengers. With this approval, DEN will immediately begin work on the final phase by initiating design on key components. DEN plans to begin construction in late 2022, with completion expected between spring 2027 and summer 2028. Individual sections will open along the way.
