Wages are rising faster than rent prices in 637 out of the 1,154 counties analyzed — a slim majority, a new report from Attom Data Solutions found. The 2022 rental affordability report released last week from Attom Data Solutions focused on the affordability of renting versus homeownership in counties across the United States. The report found that homeownership is cheaper than renting in the majority of counties across the country, excluding big cities, despite home prices rising faster than both wages and rent prices.

