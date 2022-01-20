Retail growth

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford is getting a new shoe store. Shoe Sensation has announced plans to open a store in Medford at 111 N. 8th Street (Hwy 13). The store will be located in the former Family Video location at the corner of Hwy 13 and Hwy 64. “We are excited to...

Retail Sales Decrease in December

There were $626.8 billion in retail and food service sales in December, a decrease of 1.9% from the previous month, but 16.9% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 2.5% from the previous month but were up 16.5% from last year....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Villages Daily Sun

Restaurant, retail options expanding

Consumers in The Villages satisfied their appetites with tasty new venues and greater retail options during 2021 as new businesses flocked to the market. Around 40 businesses opened in The Villages or moved to new locations in 2021. The stability of The Villages as a growing market attracted new businesses such as Nothing Bundt Cakes, Faeve Plant Therapies, Flip Flop Shops, Havertys Furniture, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and more. “The vibrancy and activity (level) of our residents make for a very attractive place to operate for a business that can deliver on quality, value and customer service,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development. Expect even greater consumer choices this year with the anticipated opening of retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market and Oh My Sweet Cakes.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Independent

Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increase

Pets at Home continued to enjoy strong growth from the animal ownership boom during the pandemic, revealing that profits are likely to be ahead of expectations.Bosses said sales hit £319.4 million in the 12 weeks to December 30, a jump of 5.8% on the same period a year ago.Its retail business enjoyed particularly strong growth during the run-up to Christmas, up 9.8% as customers turned to more premium brands to pamper their pets.The company’s vet business saw sales up 4%.But the company warned that inflation pressures hitting the economy are starting to take hold, with supply chain costs increasing.We, like...
PET SERVICES
