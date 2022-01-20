Retail growth

Consumers in The Villages satisfied their appetites with tasty new venues and greater retail options during 2021 as new businesses flocked to the market. Around 40 businesses opened in The Villages or moved to new locations in 2021. The stability of The Villages as a growing market attracted new businesses such as Nothing Bundt Cakes, Faeve Plant Therapies, Flip Flop Shops, Havertys Furniture, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and more. “The vibrancy and activity (level) of our residents make for a very attractive place to operate for a business that can deliver on quality, value and customer service,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development. Expect even greater consumer choices this year with the anticipated opening of retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market and Oh My Sweet Cakes.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO